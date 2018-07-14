The second of three recorded cards for this weekend’s MMASucka staff picks sees Bellator 203 taking place today, July 14th, at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy. The main event will feature one of the most anticipated rematches of 2018, seeing current champion Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire look to defend his featherweight championship against Daniel Weichel. Their first meeting saw a very back-and-forth first round, eventually seeing Pitbull earn the knockout early on in the second.
Also on the card includes heavyweight Alessio Sakara, a 15-fight UFC veteran holding a 2-1 record currently in Bellator, and welterweight Andrey Koreshkov who was the former champion at 170 pounds. All of the card’s action will air live tonight as a tape delay on Paramount Network beginning at 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT).
Last night kicked off the weekend for our staff picks, seeing Julia Budd defend her women’s featherweight championship over challenger and then-undefeated Brazilian Talita Nogueira. You can check out our picks from that card below in our ‘Staff Records’ section.
The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.
Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for Bellator 203 below, as well as current records in 2018.
Staff Records after Bellator 202:
- Michael DeSantis: 106-45
2. Mitchell Banuelos: 101-50
3. Ryan Wagner: 100-51
4T. Wesley Riddle: 98-53
4T. Omar Villagrana: 98-53
6. Jeremy Brand: 90-57
7. Ed Gallo: 87-64
8. Mike Skytte: 78-67
9T. Justin Pierrot: 67-60
9T. Jason Burgos: 67-36
11. Jacob Debets: 59-33
12. Nick Godin: 49-27
13. Brian Gerson: 37-24
14. Matt Bricker: 28-17
15. Suraj Sukumar: 28-25
red = currently inactive from making picks
Simone D’Anna (4-1) vs. Michele Martignoni (3-0)
Jeremy Brand: D’Anna via UD
Wesley Riddle: D’Anna via UD
Mike Skytte: D’Anna via UD
Justin Pierrot: D’Anna via UD
Michael DeSantis: D’Anna via UD
Ryan Wagner: D’Anna via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: D’Anna via UD
Ed Gallo: D’Anna via UD
Omar Villagrana: D’Anna via UD
Brian Gerson: Martignoni via Round 1 SUB
Matt Bricker: Martignoni via Round 1 SUB
Staff picking D’Anna: 9
Staff picking Martignoni: 2
Maxim Radu (8-1) vs. Simone La Preziosa (3-4)
Jeremy Brand: Radu via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Radu via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: Radu via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: La Preziosa via UD
Michael DeSantis: Radu via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Radu via Round 1 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Radu via Round 1 TKO
Ed Gallo: Radu via Round 1 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Radu via Round 2 TKO
Brian Gerson: Radu via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Radu via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Radu: 10
Staff picking La Preziosa: 1
Will Fleury (4-0) vs. Alen Amedovski (5-0)
Jeremy Brand: Fleury via UD
Wesley Riddle: Fleury via UD
Mike Skytte: Fleury via Round 3 SUB
Justin Pierrot: Fleury via UD
Michael DeSantis: Fleury via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Fleury via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Fleury via UD
Ed Gallo: Fleury via Round 1 SUB
Omar Villagrana: Fleury via Round 3 TKO
Brian Gerson: Fleury via UD
Matt Bricker: Fleury via UD
Staff picking Fleury: 11
Staff picking Amedovski: 0
Andrey Koreshkov (20-2) vs. Vaso Bakocevic (33-17-2)
Jeremy Brand: Koreshkov via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Koreshkov via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: Koreshkov via Round 2 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Koreshkov via UD
Michael DeSantis: Koreshkov via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Koreshkov via Round 1 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Koreshkov via Round 1 TKO
Ed Gallo: Koreshkov via Round 1 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Koreshkov via Round 3 TKO
Brian Gerson: Koreshkov via Round 2 TKO
Matt Bricker: Bakocevic via Round 1 TKO
Staff picking Koreshkov: 11
Staff picking Bakocevic: 1
Alessio Sakara (19-12) vs. Jamie Sloane (8-3)
Jeremy Brand: Sakara via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Sakara via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: Sakara via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Sakara via UD
Michael DeSantis: Sakara via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Sloane via Round 1 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Sakara via UD
Ed Gallo: Sloane via Round 1 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Sakara via UD
Brian Gerson: Sakara via UD
Matt Bricker: Sakara via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Sakara: 9
Staff picking Sloane: 2
Patricio Pitbull (26-4) vs. Daniel Weichel (39-9)
Jeremy Brand: Pitbull via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Pitbull via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Pitbull via Round 1 SUB
Justin Pierrot: Pitbull via Round 3 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Pitbull via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Pitbull via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Pitbull via Round 1 TKO
Ed Gallo: Weichel via Round 2 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Pitbull via UD
Brian Gerson: Pitbull via UD
Matt Bricker: Pitbull via UD
Staff picking Pitbull: 10
Staff picking Weichel: 1
FEATURED IMAGE:
View the original article on MMA Sucka: MMASucka’s Bellator 203 staff picks