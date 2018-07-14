Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Daniel Weichel pose for the camera ahead of their long-awaited rematch on July 14th, taking place in the main event of Bellator 203 in Italy (Photo courtesy of Bellator MMA)

The second of three recorded cards for this weekend’s MMASucka staff picks sees Bellator 203 taking place today, July 14th, at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy. The main event will feature one of the most anticipated rematches of 2018, seeing current champion Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire look to defend his featherweight championship against Daniel Weichel. Their first meeting saw a very back-and-forth first round, eventually seeing Pitbull earn the knockout early on in the second.

Also on the card includes heavyweight Alessio Sakara, a 15-fight UFC veteran holding a 2-1 record currently in Bellator, and welterweight Andrey Koreshkov who was the former champion at 170 pounds. All of the card’s action will air live tonight as a tape delay on Paramount Network beginning at 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT).

Last night kicked off the weekend for our staff picks, seeing Julia Budd defend her women’s featherweight championship over challenger and then-undefeated Brazilian Talita Nogueira. You can check out our picks from that card below in our ‘Staff Records’ section.

The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.

Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for Bellator 203 below, as well as current records in 2018.

Staff Records after Bellator 202:

Michael DeSantis: 106-45

2. Mitchell Banuelos: 101-50

3. Ryan Wagner: 100-51

4T. Wesley Riddle: 98-53

4T. Omar Villagrana: 98-53

6. Jeremy Brand: 90-57

7. Ed Gallo: 87-64

8. Mike Skytte: 78-67

9T. Justin Pierrot: 67-60

9T. Jason Burgos: 67-36

11. Jacob Debets: 59-33

12. Nick Godin: 49-27

13. Brian Gerson: 37-24

14. Matt Bricker: 28-17

15. Suraj Sukumar: 28-25

red = currently inactive from making picks

Simone D’Anna (4-1) vs. Michele Martignoni (3-0)

Jeremy Brand: D’Anna via UD

Wesley Riddle: D’Anna via UD

Mike Skytte: D’Anna via UD

Justin Pierrot: D’Anna via UD

Michael DeSantis: D’Anna via UD

Ryan Wagner: D’Anna via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: D’Anna via UD

Ed Gallo: D’Anna via UD

Omar Villagrana: D’Anna via UD

Brian Gerson: Martignoni via Round 1 SUB

Matt Bricker: Martignoni via Round 1 SUB

Staff picking D’Anna: 9

Staff picking Martignoni: 2

Maxim Radu (8-1) vs. Simone La Preziosa (3-4)

Jeremy Brand: Radu via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Radu via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Radu via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: La Preziosa via UD

Michael DeSantis: Radu via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Radu via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Radu via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Radu via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Radu via Round 2 TKO

Brian Gerson: Radu via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Radu via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Radu: 10

Staff picking La Preziosa: 1

Will Fleury (4-0) vs. Alen Amedovski (5-0)

Jeremy Brand: Fleury via UD

Wesley Riddle: Fleury via UD

Mike Skytte: Fleury via Round 3 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Fleury via UD

Michael DeSantis: Fleury via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Fleury via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Fleury via UD

Ed Gallo: Fleury via Round 1 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Fleury via Round 3 TKO

Brian Gerson: Fleury via UD

Matt Bricker: Fleury via UD

Staff picking Fleury: 11

Staff picking Amedovski: 0

Andrey Koreshkov (20-2) vs. Vaso Bakocevic (33-17-2)

Jeremy Brand: Koreshkov via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Koreshkov via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Koreshkov via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Koreshkov via UD

Michael DeSantis: Koreshkov via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Koreshkov via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Koreshkov via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Koreshkov via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Koreshkov via Round 3 TKO

Brian Gerson: Koreshkov via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Bakocevic via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Koreshkov: 11

Staff picking Bakocevic: 1

Alessio Sakara (19-12) vs. Jamie Sloane (8-3)

Jeremy Brand: Sakara via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Sakara via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Sakara via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Sakara via UD

Michael DeSantis: Sakara via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Sloane via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Sakara via UD

Ed Gallo: Sloane via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Sakara via UD

Brian Gerson: Sakara via UD

Matt Bricker: Sakara via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Sakara: 9

Staff picking Sloane: 2

Patricio Pitbull (26-4) vs. Daniel Weichel (39-9)

Jeremy Brand: Pitbull via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Pitbull via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Pitbull via Round 1 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Pitbull via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Pitbull via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Pitbull via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Pitbull via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Weichel via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Pitbull via UD

Brian Gerson: Pitbull via UD

Matt Bricker: Pitbull via UD

Staff picking Pitbull: 10

Staff picking Weichel: 1

