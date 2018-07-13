Julia Budd and Talita Nogueira square off at the weigh-ins ahead of their Bellator 202 featherweight world title fight on Friday, July 13th (Photo courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator 202 staff picks are in, kicking off the first of three recorded cards this weekend for MMASucka’s end-of-the-year prize. The event will take place tomorrow night, July 13th, from the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. A title will be on the line, as current champion Julia Budd will look to defend her women’s featherweight championship against the undefeated likes of Brazilian Talita Nogueira.

Former two-time Bellator bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas will battle former UFC fighter and former Tachi Palace Fights bantamweight champion Michael McDonald in the co-main event.

The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.

Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for Bellator 202 below, as well as current records in 2018.

Staff Records after UFC 226:

Michael DeSantis: 103-44

2. Mitchell Banuelos: 99-48

3T. Wesley Riddle: 97-50

3T. Ryan Wagner: 97-50

5. Omar Villagrana: 95-52

6. Jeremy Brand: 88-55

7. Ed Gallo: 85-62

8. Mike Skytte: 76-65

9. Jason Burgos: 67-36

10. Justin Pierrot: 66-59

11. Jacob Debets: 59-33

12. Nick Godin: 49-27

13. Brian Gerson: 35-22

14. Suraj Sukumar: 28-25

15. Matt Bricker: 26-15

red = currently inactive from making picks

Valentin Moldavsky (6-1) vs. Ernest James (1-0)

Jeremy Brand: N/A

Wesley Riddle: James via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Moldavsky via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: James via UD

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Moldavsky via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Moldavsky via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: James via UD

Omar Villagrana: Moldavsky via Round 2 TKO

Brian Gerson: Moldavsky via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: James via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Moldavsky: 5

Staff picking James: 4

Chris Honeycutt (10-2) vs. Leo Leite (10-1)

Jeremy Brand: N/A

Wesley Riddle: Honeycutt via UD

Mike Skytte: Leite via UD

Justin Pierrot: Leite via Round 1 SUB

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Honeycutt via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Honeycutt via UD

Ed Gallo: Honeycutt via UD

Omar Villagrana: Honeycutt via UD

Brian Gerson: Honeycutt via UD

Matt Bricker: Honeycutt via UD

Staff picking Honeycutt: 7

Staff picking Leite: 2

Eduardo Dantas (20-5) vs. Michael McDonald (18-4)

Jeremy Brand: N/A

Wesley Riddle: Dantas via UD

Mike Skytte: McDonald via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: McDonald via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Dantas via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Dantas via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Dantas via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Dantas via Round 3 TKO

Brian Gerson: Dantas via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Dantas via UD

Staff picking Dantas: 7

Staff picking McDonald: 2

Julia Budd (11-2) vs. Talita Nogueira (7-0)

Jeremy Brand: N/A

Wesley Riddle: Nogueira via Round 2 SUB

Mike Skytte: Nogueira via Round 2 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Nogueira via Round 3 SUB

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Budd via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Nogueira via Round 1 SUB

Ed Gallo: Budd via UD

Omar Villagrana: Budd via UD

Brian Gerson: Nogueira via Round 1 SUB

Matt Bricker: Budd via UD

Staff picking Budd: 4

Staff picking Nogueira: 5

FEATURED IMAGE:

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: MMASucka’s Bellator 202 staff picks