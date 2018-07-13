Bellator 202 staff picks are in, kicking off the first of three recorded cards this weekend for MMASucka’s end-of-the-year prize. The event will take place tomorrow night, July 13th, from the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. A title will be on the line, as current champion Julia Budd will look to defend her women’s featherweight championship against the undefeated likes of Brazilian Talita Nogueira.
Former two-time Bellator bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas will battle former UFC fighter and former Tachi Palace Fights bantamweight champion Michael McDonald in the co-main event.
The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.
Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for Bellator 202 below, as well as current records in 2018.
Staff Records after UFC 226:
- Michael DeSantis: 103-44
2. Mitchell Banuelos: 99-48
3T. Wesley Riddle: 97-50
3T. Ryan Wagner: 97-50
5. Omar Villagrana: 95-52
6. Jeremy Brand: 88-55
7. Ed Gallo: 85-62
8. Mike Skytte: 76-65
9. Jason Burgos: 67-36
10. Justin Pierrot: 66-59
11. Jacob Debets: 59-33
12. Nick Godin: 49-27
13. Brian Gerson: 35-22
14. Suraj Sukumar: 28-25
15. Matt Bricker: 26-15
red = currently inactive from making picks
Valentin Moldavsky (6-1) vs. Ernest James (1-0)
Jeremy Brand: N/A
Wesley Riddle: James via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: Moldavsky via Round 2 TKO
Justin Pierrot: James via UD
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Ryan Wagner: Moldavsky via Round 1 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Moldavsky via Round 1 TKO
Ed Gallo: James via UD
Omar Villagrana: Moldavsky via Round 2 TKO
Brian Gerson: Moldavsky via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: James via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Moldavsky: 5
Staff picking James: 4
Chris Honeycutt (10-2) vs. Leo Leite (10-1)
Jeremy Brand: N/A
Wesley Riddle: Honeycutt via UD
Mike Skytte: Leite via UD
Justin Pierrot: Leite via Round 1 SUB
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Ryan Wagner: Honeycutt via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Honeycutt via UD
Ed Gallo: Honeycutt via UD
Omar Villagrana: Honeycutt via UD
Brian Gerson: Honeycutt via UD
Matt Bricker: Honeycutt via UD
Staff picking Honeycutt: 7
Staff picking Leite: 2
Eduardo Dantas (20-5) vs. Michael McDonald (18-4)
Jeremy Brand: N/A
Wesley Riddle: Dantas via UD
Mike Skytte: McDonald via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: McDonald via Round 2 TKO
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Ryan Wagner: Dantas via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Dantas via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Dantas via Round 1 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Dantas via Round 3 TKO
Brian Gerson: Dantas via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Dantas via UD
Staff picking Dantas: 7
Staff picking McDonald: 2
Julia Budd (11-2) vs. Talita Nogueira (7-0)
Jeremy Brand: N/A
Wesley Riddle: Nogueira via Round 2 SUB
Mike Skytte: Nogueira via Round 2 SUB
Justin Pierrot: Nogueira via Round 3 SUB
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Ryan Wagner: Budd via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Nogueira via Round 1 SUB
Ed Gallo: Budd via UD
Omar Villagrana: Budd via UD
Brian Gerson: Nogueira via Round 1 SUB
Matt Bricker: Budd via UD
Staff picking Budd: 4
Staff picking Nogueira: 5
