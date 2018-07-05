Miranda Maverick looks to be a breakout star for Invicta FC at flyweight.

Invicta flyweight, “The Maverick”, Miranda Maverick, will finally step back into the cage later this month. She is set to appear on the main card as she takes on Brogan Sanchez at Invicta FC 30: Yu Frey vs. Grusander. It will be just over one year from the last time Maverick competed in the cage and the 21-year-old is looking to make up for that time with a huge showing.

Miranda Maverick: The Future of the Women’s Flyweight Division

Discovering the Passion For MMA

Maverick’s passion for MMA began with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. “I got into BJJ starting out when I was 16. At first, it was a fun for self-defense but as I discovered how great of a sport it was, I grew a passion for it,” Maverick told MMASucka. “Plus I was good at it and everyone likes things they are good at!”

About a month after her 18th birthday, Maverick took on her first amateur MMA bout. She defeated Jean King by first-round submission at Fight Circus 3 in Kansas City, Missouri. “MMA just seemed like the logical next step and it is the rawest form of competition,” Maverick stated. “I felt like I had potential and I’m still trying to reach that potential with a vengeance.

Support in Her Career

“I credit the Lord above for my abilities and talents,” Maverick advised. “I credit my father for installing a sense of pride in me and a strong work ethic. Plus he’s the one who’s continually encouraged me in the sport, first taught me the basics, and is always in my corner.”

Maverick currently trains at Springfield Fight Club located in Springfield, Missouri. UFC veteran Zak Cummings has also called Springfield Fight Club home. The club has a wealth of BJJ black belts and is an amazing base for Maverick to continue her ground domination in Invicta.

She was also quick to make sure the important people in her life got the glory they deserve. “I want to thank all of my coaches for never accepting good enough, all my teammates for the daily beatings to make me better. Also all of my sponsors who are helping me achieve my dreams. And to every person who’s every inspired me, or improved me, or even just shown me support, thank you!”

Turning Pro and Life in Invicta

Maverick is currently 3-0 with all of her professional fights under the Invicta banner. Starting so early with a large organization can only help Maverick grow and develop in the sport. “Now that I’ve turned pro I have made it my goal to be world champion first for Invicta and then the UFC,” Maverick said.

Her professional debut came at the age of 19 appearing on the Invicta FC 20: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya card. She was able to win her pro debut against Samantha Diaz by first-round submission, as she did her amateur debut. Maverick would continue her winning ways competing four months later at Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya 2, pulling off another first-round submission. This time the victim would be Kal Schwartz.

July 15, 2017, Maverick would compete under the Invicta banner for the third time in eight months. This time she would show everyone she had the endurance to go a whole 15 minutes, winning by unanimous decision against Gabby Romero. The defeat would be Romero’s first in almost three years.

The Future

Invicta FC 30: Yu Frey vs. Grusander is set for July 21, 2018, and will see the long-awaited return of Maverick. Her opponent, Brogan Sanchez, is currently 5-0 and coming off a split decision win over Cheri Muraski at Invicta FC 27: Kaufman vs. Kianzad. With the flyweight title vacant, Maverick will want to stay as active as possible and finish every fight possible to get the title shot she knows is hers. “I’m so excited about this upcoming fight. It’s been one year since I last fought and it’s time to make up for lost time. I want that title more than anything and I’ll show it July 21st!”

