News struck early this morning which shook the UFC fan base. Max Holloway was pulled from his co-main event title defense against Brian Ortega for this Saturday’s UFC 226. The news was first reported by ESPN.

On behalf of Holloway, his team released a statement to ESPN. The statement provided to ESPN by the manager of Holloway described two trips to the hospital in which he was treated for concussion-like symptoms. His team noticed a difference in the fighter when making public appearances and conducting media obligations.

On Monday, the Hawaiian fighter checked into a Las Vegas emergency room. Initially, the prognosis from tests and scans did not garner serious concern. Yet symptoms continued and Holloway suffered some sort of lull following open workouts. Holloway was then brought back to the ER, where he currently is. Doctors are currently conducting more tests and the status of his health is unknown.

The cancellation of the bout represents the odd lingering cloud sitting above the UFC, drowning highly anticipated matchup after matchup.

In terms of the fate of Brian Ortega, he will not fight on this weekend’s card. Combate first reported the news, while MMAJunkie confirmed.

Fans across the world sighed a deep breath of disappointment. Two young and extraordinarily talented martial artists were set to face off to the keen interest of many.

Ortega earned his way into a title shot after earning three consecutive fight night bonuses. First, he dispatched Renato Moicano by guillotine at UFC 214. Then he took on a perennial contender, Cub Swanson, who he also defeated via guillotine choke. Ortega most recently demanded a title shot by KO’ing Frankie Edgar at UFC 222, although he didn’t even have to say a word.

Over the course of UFC career, Ortega is unbeaten. His record’s only blemish, however, is a win he had overturned to a no-contest in his UFC debut. A failed drug test brought the bout from victory to no contest when he tested positive for a substance known as drostanolone.

Ortega received a $2,500 fine, as well as a nine-month suspension on top of his victory being overturned.

Since his debut and suspension, Ortega has earned six consecutive stoppage victories. Three by KO/TKO and the remainder by submission.

As far as statements from the challenger, he posted this to social media.

It is what it is. We’ll run this shit later. pic.twitter.com/Ua1q4k4okR — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) July 5, 2018

