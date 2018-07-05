Manny Bermudez poses for a portrait backstage after his victory over Albert Morales during the UFC Fight Night event at Amway Center on February 24, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.

Earlier today, UFC officials announced the rescheduling of an intriguing bantamweight matchup. Earlier this summer, fight fans were let down when they were made aware that Davey Grant withdrew from his bout against Manny Bermudez set for UFC Liverpool. The withdrawal came only three days prior to the event and resulted in Bermudez falling off the card as well.

For now, the past is forgotten. Bermudez and Grant will meet in Germany on July 22nd for UFC Hamburg.

Grant couldn’t make the walk a few months earlier due to a lingering staph infection. For the English fighter, injury, unfortunately, is a recurring pattern during his UFC stint.

He first received an opportunity to showcase for the organization during the 18th season of The Ultimate Fighter. Grant had a successful run on the show, making it to the tournament finals. There he took on since retired, Chris Holdsworth who defeated Grant by submission halfway through the second round.

Proceeding his loss in the Ultimate Fighter finals is when the injury issues began to persist.

In preparation for his second UFC bout against Roland Delorme, Grant suffered a torn meniscus. The injury kept him out of action for at least one year as he was scheduled to face Douglas Silva de Andrade at UFC on Fox 14, 8 months later. Yet, the bout was scrapped.

Grant fought next UFC Fight Night: Silva vs. Bisping, where he defeated Marlon Vera by unanimous decision. His luck did not continue on Bisping headlined cards. At UFC 204, he faced Damian Stasiak on the preliminary card of the event. Stasiak caught his opponent in an armbar and managed to break Grant’s arm before he could tap.

This second severe injury kept Grant from competition until UFC Liverpool and his third injury mishap.

Manny Bermudez is in a different career trajectory at the moment. The Boston fighter is undefeated in 12 bouts with 10 stoppages. Currently, his UFC record sits at 1-0. He earned the promotional debut victory by defeating Albert Morales by submission in the opening round at UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs. Emmett.

The young and rising prospect signed with the UFC earlier this year after earning his 11th consecutive professional victory when he submitted Seth Basler by mounted triangle in the very first round of Cage Titans 37.

