Karate Combat to UFC Fight Pass

9:12 PM EST, UFC Fight Pass hit the MMA community with a bombshell: Karate Combat will be the newest live-streaming organization on the service. The first event will be streamed live on Saturday, July 28, 2018, from Athens, Greece with commentary from Bas Rutten and Sean Wheelock.

UFC Fight Pass now boasts live streams from 17 different combat sports promotions. Together, these organizations cover MMA, Kickboxing, Nogi Grappling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Boxing, Muay Thai Kickboxing, 5-on-5 Team Grappling, and Full-Contact Karate.

A TIMELINE: UFC FIGHTPASS current live-streaming partners

—UFC Exclusives (Since Launch)

InvictaFC (Since June 5, 2014) (Since June 5, 2014) —TitanFC (Since June 15, 2015) —Pancrase (Since September 9, 2015) —VictoryFC (Since November 19, 2015) Eddie Bravo Invitational (Since February 11, 2016) (Since February 11, 2016) GLORY World Series Kickboxing —CageWarriorsFC (Since April 15, 2016) —TKO MMA (Since August 11, 2016) —AlaskaFC (Since August 23, 2016) —Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (Since May 12, 2017) —Polaris Professional Jiu-Jitsu Invitational (Since June 15, 2017) —IslandFights MMA+Boxing (Since January 26, 2018) —FridayNightFights Muay Thai (Since February 27, 2018)

—Sakuraba’s QUINTET (Since April 2, 2018)

—Bangkok Night’s Muay Thai (Since May 23, 2018)

—Karate Combat (Since July 18, 2018)

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Karate Combat joins UFC Fight Pass live-streaming service