Despite the fact barely a week has passed since his bout with Topnoi Tiger Muay Thai was announced, Kai Asakura has sadly been forced out of RIZIN 11 later this month due to a knee injury.

It is looking like a replacement will be brought in to face Topnoi, though. Expect an announcement in the coming days.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, next month, RIZIN 12 is slated to go down live from Nagoya, Japan. And two additional bouts have been announced for the show.

In a pair of two admittedly uneventful kickboxing additions; former Takeru victim Shota Takiya takes on Syuto Sato. Also on the card, we’ll see a Chinese Kickboxing standout Ryuki face a relative unknown in Naoya.

RIZIN 11 takes place live from the famed Saitama Super Arena on July 29. The main event sees a flyweight rematch between elite Japanese standouts Kyoji Horiguchi and Hiromasa Ogikubo.

Two weeks later, live from the Aichi Gymnasium in Nagoya, Japan, RIZIN 12 takes place. The main event features rising lightweight star Yusuke Yachi taking on a violent Brazilian striker in the form of Bruno Carvalho.

