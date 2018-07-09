Johnny Campbell discusses his first title defense. (Photo courtesy of Brian Gerson).

Johnny Campbell spoke with MMASucka backstage at Cage Titans 40. While the 26 fight veteran was not fighting on June 30th (Cage Titans 39), he did have a purpose for his attendance, more than that of a fan.

During the broadcast of CTFC 39, promotion owner and match-maker, Mike Polvere took to center cage to announce the first title defense for Johnny Campbell and his bantamweight title.

His opponent for the August 18th event is Jay Perrin (6-3). The challenger rides a three-fight win streak coming into the title bout. His last two under the Cage Titans banner.

Campbell discussed his opponent and the excitement of this upcoming matchup. He admitted that the fight reinvigorated him. It admonished him towards a new goal.

Years have passed since the Cage Titans bantamweight title received a challenger. Some came close but fell apart in the end. Recently, UFC bantamweight Manny Bermudez and teammate of Campbell intended to fight for the vacated title at Cage Titans 37. Unfortunately, his opponent, Mike Hernandez withdrew from the bout due to a family emergency. The title was not put on the line at CTFC 37, although Bermudez did ultimately compete at the event.

Campbell earned the title back in 2014 when he defeated Juan Puerta via KO in the fifth round at Cage Titans 21. Following his victory, the champion migrated in weights and promotions. He competed at featherweight as well as flyweight, the latter of which numerous times.

Over the last two years, the champion hasn’t lost a single bout. Since 2017, he fought five times, earning four stoppage victories all by way of submission. This streak has set Campbell up nicely for a future he only recently realized he desired.

He talks at length about his goals. Like his South Shore Sportfighting teammate Bermudez, his goals point towards an opportunity with the UFC. A win over a good young New England prospect in Jay Perrin only makes that dream more of a reality.

