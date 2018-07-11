Jeremiah Wells will get to compete for the CES welterweight title in his hometown of Philadelphia. Photo by Will Paul, courtesy of CES MMA.

CES has just announced another title fight. Jeremiah Wells will battle Jason Norwood for the vacant CES welterweight championship at the main event of CES 52. The event will also mark the first time CES touches down in Philadelphia.

Jeremiah Wells

Wells (5-1-1) enters the bout on a two-fight winning streak. His last win was a unanimous decision win over former UFC fighter Jon Manley. He holds a 57-second knockout over Gary Balletto Jr., and has also finished Quinton Stephens, Scott Hudson and Bradley Desir. His only defeat has come to Manny Walo for the CFFC welterweight title in February 2016.

Wells’ title shot comes on the heels of two wins in a row under the CES banner; his first two bouts in the promotion.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity to fight for the title in Philly,” Wells, who calls the city home, said in a CES press release. “It’s an honor, and I can’t wait to put on a show in my home town. Fans should expect a KO or a submission; I’m going to take this title home with an exclamation point!”

Jason Norwood

Norwood (18-5) might have something to say about that. Though he’s coming off a CES welterweight title loss to Chris Curtis, who should be in the UFC, Norwood is being granted another opportunity to bring home CES gold.

The loss to Curtis snapped a three-fight win-streak over the likes of Carlo Prater and Jerome Jones. The Oklahoma fighter has 11 stoppages to his name.

“I’m overwhelmingly excited to have an opportunity to fight for the CES belt. This title will be my third as a professional, and by far the most important of my career,” Norwood said. “My opponent won’t have the ability to answer the bell for Round 4 — if he makes it out of Round 3.”

CES 52 goes down in Philadelphia on August 17 at the 2300 Arena. The fights can be caught online at AXS TV Fights.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Jeremiah Wells vs. Jason Norwood Slated for CES Welterweight Title