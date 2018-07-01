Jay Perrin trains out of Team Sityodtong in Boston.

During the broadcast of Cage Titans 39, promotion officials announced two title fights for the upcoming Cage Titans 40 event. The first of the two title fights announced is a battle for the promotions professional bantamweight title. Jay Perrin will battle Johnny ‘Cupcakes’ Campbell for the 135 lb. strap at the August event.

Alongside the announcement of Perrin vs. Campbell, an amateur title fight between Cage Titans lightweight champion, Chris O’Brien vs. Reality Fighting amateur lightweight champion Matt Biena.

Both Perrin and Campbell made their last appearances for the Cage Titans promotion. The two competed at Cage Titans 38, defeating their opponents by submission stoppage.

Perrin rides a three-fight win streak going into the scheduled title fight. In each of his three consecutive victories, he stopped his opponents by way of submission. The Sityodtong fighter made his promotional debut for Cage Titans 37. There he defeated Mark Frisk by second-round submission.

The young and rising athlete has fought for numerous promotions across New England. Perrin has also made two appearances for Bellator.

Thus far into his MMA career, Perrin holds a record of 6-3, with 5 stoppage victories. Three by submission and two by TKO/KO.

‘Cupcakes’ Campbell is a Cage Titans veteran. The South Shore Sportfighting product appeared 19 times for the Massachusetts promotion. A Cage Titans veteran as well as an MMA veteran, Campbell has a record of 16-9, 1 NC. In his 26 professional fights, he earned 10 stoppages, 5 submissions, and 5 KO/TKO. He also holds the Cage Titans professional bantamweight title.

Campbell won the title back in 2014 when he defeated Juan Puerta by KO/TKO in the opening minute of the fifth round. Since then, Campbell ran short of quality contenders in the division. The only contender worthy to challenge for the 135 lb. title was Campbell’s teammate, Manny Bermudez.

Bermudez was intended to battle for the vacated 135 lb. title at Cage Titans 37 before signing with the UFC. Unfortunately, due to a fight week withdrawal from his opponent, Bermudez did not challenge for the title and instead fought Seth Basler on short notice. Campbell retained the belt due to the circumstance.

Cage Titans 40 takes place from Plymouth Memorial Hall in Plymouth, Massachusetts in August. The card also includes another recently announced title fight. Cage Titans amateur lightweight champion takes on Reality Fighting amateur lightweight champion Matt Beina.

