BUFFALO, NY – APRIL 08: Daniel Cormier celebrates after defeating Anthony Johnson in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 210 event at the KeyBank Center on April 8, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC 226 has concluded and a new heavyweight champion emerges. In the main event of the evening, Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic by KO with only 22 seconds remaining in the opening round.

The fight thoroughly delivered as the two engaged in short yet fight of the night worthy performance. In the opening part of the round, Miocic landed shots while controlling Cormier against the fence. As the round progressed, the light heavyweight champ landed shots on the inside. A few uppercuts sprung the head of Miocic back. What earned the newest two-division champion the victory was a brilliantly placed right hook off the break of a clinch.

In the open space of the cage, Cormier timed his strike perfectly as both fighters disengaged from each other. His hook came in at a great angle and accurately rang the chin of the former heavyweight champion Miocic. The tremendous power from the shot planted Miocic to the mat dazed. ‘DC’ followed him to the floor and delivered hard ground and pound that forced Marc Godard to rush in to halt the contest.

The win earned ‘DC’ a performance of the night bonus.

This victory for Daniel Cormier adds numerous illustrious records. First, his record ar heavyweight improves to 14-0. During his runs at heavyweight, he defeated Roy Nelson, Antonio Silva, Frank Mir, and Josh Barnett.

Notably, he becomes the second UFC fighter to earn two belts simultaneously. He also adds himself to the short list of multiple division champions in the UFC. The list places his name with Randy Couture, Conor McGregor, BJ Penn, and George St. Pierre.

Following the victory, the new heavyweight champion took the microphone during his post-fight interview to call Brock Lesnar. Lesnar, whom was cage-side for the fight walked inside the cage upon the instruction of Cormier. More chaos ensued as Lesnar stormed in and aggressively shoved Cormier sparking security and crew to separate the two. Eventually, the WWE star received the microphone and ripped a true to character promo.

As of now the details of a potential Cormier vs. Lesnar bout are unofficial. Though all parties involved seem more than interested.

Complete UFC 226 Results.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Daniel Cormier Becomes Second Active Two Division UFC Champ