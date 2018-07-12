Chad Mendes enters the Octagon to face Frankie Edgar before their featherweight bout during the TUF Finale event inside The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A familiar face will enter the Octagon on Saturday for the first time in over two and a half years. Chad Mendes is set to make his long-awaited return at UFC Fight Night 133 in Boise, Idaho when he takes on Myles Jury in a 145-pound contest.

An Opportunity For Redemption

Mendes’ lengthy absence from competition wasn’t due to personal choice. The perennial featherweight contender was flagged for a doping violation by USADA, stemming from an out-of-competition test. With it came a two-year suspension from action. The news was formally announced in July of 2016. To his credit, Mendes owned what he deemed an oversight and insisted that he accepted the penalty that accompanied his transgression.

Fury Awaits

The UFC has appointed Myles Jury the honor of welcoming Mendes back to the cage. ‘Money’ will look to snap a two-fight losing streak when he tests himself against Jury. ‘Fury’ has had his ups and downs while competing for the Las Vegas-based promotion, but of late the Power MMA representative has shown a career resurgence with triumphs over Rick Glenn and Mike De La Torre in his most recent outings.

Mendes, on the other hand, is seeking his first victory since 2015, as he looks to rebound from setbacks against Frankie Edgar and Conor McGregor. The Team Alpha Male veteran boasts an impressive resume that’s anchored by wins over Ricardo Lamas, Cub Swanson, Clay Guida and Darren Elkins. Mendes will aim to serve notice to the rest of the featherweight division that he’s back and ready to move one step closer to title contention.

UFC Fight Night 133 takes place at the Century Link Arena and it features a deep 6 fight main card line-up that’s highlighted by heavyweights Junior Dos Santos and Blagoi Ivanov in the headliner.

