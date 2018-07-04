Shane Dougherty is extremely composed and confident for a young amatuer. (Photo courtesy of Brian Gerson)

Shane Dougherty of USMMA spoke with MMASucka following his victory and had his own thoughts on the deafening noise inside of Pinz in Kingston.

[embedded content]

MMASucka was live on the scene in Kingston, Massachusetts at Pinz for Cage Titans 39 this past Saturday. The crowd at Pinz in Kingston felt like near riot-level intensity. An emotional concoction created from that crowd invoked the feeling of being locked in an abandoned prison with no way of escape. If it were not for the air conditioning working overtime, heat stroke would’ve posed as a problem. This environment was wild even for the fighters competing.

“It was wild, I could hear my friends like they were right next to me”, Dougherty told MMASucka.

Dougherty made his second appearance as an amateur at Cage Titans 39. There he took on Brett Layton in what was a highly anticipated amateur matchup for a multitude of reasons. After three, three-minute rounds of grueling action, Dougherty managed the split decision victory edging Layton on two of the three judges’ scorecards, 29-28.

Both Layton and Dougherty hold respect as young prospects in the New England region. Yet, that was less of a reason for the massive amounts of hype behind their matchup. In the lead up to the fight, Layton and Dougherty engaged in a big war of words. One which extended to the weigh-ins and even fighter introductions before their bout.

Dougherty discussed his perspective on the matter while adding that he really had nothing against Layton or his team at Savery BJJ.

Cage Titans 39 broke a nearly two-year layoff for Dougherty. He made his amateur debut at Cage Titans 30. There he defeated Shaun Shubert by unanimous decision.

To prepare for his long layoff between fights, the USMMA team and he decided to begin camp early. He discussed his prolonged camp and the toll it took. Subsequently, his plans for the immediate future in terms of fighting will wait.

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Cage Titans 39 Shane Dougherty talks Split Decision Victory over Brett Layton