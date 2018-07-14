Tweet on Twitter
Battlefield Fight League returns to the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, British Columbia for some summer mixed martial arts action. We will be bringing you BFL 56 results all night long.
The main event is a grudge match, between former two-division champion Chris Anderson, as he takes on Dejan Kajic for the vacant middleweight championship. The featherweight title is on the line in the co-main event, as former foes Nick Ghaeni and Gaggan Gill square off once again.
On the amateur portion of the card is a battle between Josh Morgan and Terrence Spina for the vacant heavyweight championship.
Along with the MMA portion of the card, there will also be kickboxing/Muay Thai action and the card gets underway with two grappling matches.
MAIN CARD
Chris Anderson vs. Dejan Kajic – Middleweight Championship
Nick Ghaeni vs. Gaggan Gill – Featherweight Championship
Jared Revel vs. Nich Coughran
Micah Brakefield vs. Taylor Bull
Saied Mirzaeil vs. Greyson Shields
Craig Maclean vs. Dylan Atkinson
Tylor Nicholson vs. Howie Tan
AMATEUR PRELIMINARY CARD
Josh Morgan vs. Terrence Spina – Amateur Heavyweight Championship
Bradly Nicholson vs. Jesse Bull
KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI
Keith Robinson vs. Parrish Shipley
Nick Kew vs. Victor Dodge
GRAPPLING
Jason Giroux vs. Scott Davidson
Raphael Ouellet vs.Vlad Estoup
