Despite his tenure in Strikeforce (RIP) and a brief UFC stint, Anthony Smith has not received significant recognition from fans.

After 10 years as a professional, the 29-year-old has a chance to steal the spotlight in his main event bout against Mauricio Shogun Rua at UFC Hamburg.

At 6’4, Smith was a massive middleweight, thrashing countless opponents with power and fury. Over time he has refined his approach and emphasized accuracy, timing, and craft to land game-changing strikes. His first go at light heavyweight was a brief, nasty affair against Rashad Evans.

On top of his muay thai stylings, “Lionheart” has an active submission attack and has a knack for ending up in high-paced scrambles.

Smith has received some criticism in the past for fighting against type. As a lanky middleweight, it would have been best to stay at range and use his effective straights and long kicks to pick apart his shorter opponents.

He would stick to this at times, but the most explosive moments were always when Smith bit down, storming forward with elbows and knees. At 205, his ability to infight is going to come in handy when he meets competition his size.

We at MMASucka love Shogun, but look forward to the battle that awaits us on Saturday.

