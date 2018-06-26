Yodcherry Sityodtong vs. Kaiting Chuang ONE Super Series Atomweight Title fight set for ONE: Battle for the Heavens

The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship (ONE), has just announced the main event of ONE: BATTLE FOR THE HEAVENS, set for Saturday, 7 July, at the Guangzhou Tianhe Gymnasium in Guangzhou, China. Yodcherry Sityodtong of Thailand will take on Kaiting Chuang of Chinese Taiwan for the inaugural ONE Super Series Kickboxing Atomweight World Championship.

Ticket information for ONE: BATTLE FOR THE HEAVENS is available at www.onefc.com.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated:

“World-class martial arts makes a triumphant return to the beautiful city of Guangzhou with another spectacular event. ONE: BATTLE FOR THE HEAVENS will feature a titanic clash between superstar strikers, as Thailand’s Yodcherry Sityodtong faces Chinese Taiwan’s Kaiting Chuang for the inaugural ONE Super Series Kickboxing Atomweight World Championship. The two will be joined by several of the very best martial arts talent from China and the world, so don’t miss this awesome evening of authentic martial arts action.”

Yodcherry Sityodtong vs. Kaiting Chuang

19-year-old Muay Thai phenom Yodcherry Sityodtong makes her long-awaited ONE Championship debut when she competes for the inaugural ONE Super Series Kickboxing Atomweight World Championship. Sityodtong, who represents Evolve MMA in Singapore, features an impressive professional Muay Thai record of 81-18-1.

At such a young age, Sityodtong has already garnered many achievements in the ring, having won various Muay Thai world championships throughout her young career. Now, Sityodtong looks to make her first appearance in ONE Super Series, taking on Kaiting Chuang.

23-year-old Kaiting Chuang of Taipei, Chinese Taiwan is making her ONE Championship debut at ONE: BATTLE FOR THE HEAVENS. A professional kickboxer with a record of 16-5, Chuang represents Iron Boxing and is a Chinese Taiwan Kickboxing Champion.

Nicknamed “Killer Bee,” Chuang will go up against Yodcherry Sityodtong in the main event, which is set to crown the first-ever ONE Super Series Kickboxing Atomweight World Champion.

