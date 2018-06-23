UFC Fight Night 132 Results

SINGAPORE – JUNE 22: (L-R) Opponents Donald Cerrone of the United States and Leon Edwards of Jamaica face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at the Mandarin Oriental on June 22, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC returns to Singapore as UFC Fight Night 132 goes down. The main event will feature two top welterweights as veteran Donald Cerrone takes on England‘s Leon Edwards. Cerrone currently has 20 victories in the UFC, which is the most in UFC history. He is currently tied with former champions, Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre. Bisping recently announced his retirement and GSP hasn’t talked much about returning to the Octagon. This would allow Cerrone to break the record and hold it for a while.

Cerrone is coming off of his first win since 2016 when he defeated Yancy Medeiros at UFC Fight Night 126. That fight ended in the first round with Cerrone winning by TKO. After going winless in 2017, he looks to improve in 2018 and win his second straight. His opponent, Leon Edwards, is coming off a win at UFC Fight Night 127. That win came against Peter Sobotta as he finished the fight by TKO with just one second remaining in the bout. He looks to win his sixth straight and earn himself a crack at top-10 competition with a win over Cerrone.

The co-main event will feature two top light heavyweights. Former interim title challenger Ovince Saint Preux will take on Tyson Pedro in an important light heavyweight fight. Saint Preux is coming off his first loss since February of last year. That loss came at UFC on Fox 28 when he took on Ilir Latifi. The fight ended quickly as Latifi rocked him with a punch and then locked up a standing guillotine that forced OSP to go unconscious. He looks to rebound off of that loss after a good 2017 with a win over the young prospect in Pedro.

Pedro is coming off a win after suffering the first loss of his career. He took on Saparbek Safarov at UFC 221 in February and won the fight via first-round kimura. He looks to pick up the biggest win of his career and earn another crack at the top competition with a win over OSP.

UFC Fight Night 132 Results

Also on the main card will be a women’s flyweight fight between Jessica-Rose Clark and Jessica Eye. Both ladies will look to improve their records at flyweight and climb the rankings. Plus, to kick off the main card, China‘s own Li Jingliang will take on Japan‘s Daichi Abe in a welterweight bout.

Follow along with MMASucka as we provide you with the results throughout UFC Fight Night 132.

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT)

Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Tyson Pedro

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Jessica Eye

Li Jingliang vs. Daichi Abe

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 4:30 a.m. ET/1:30 a.m. PT)

Teruto Ishihara vs. Petr Yan

Felipe Arantes vs. Song Yadong

Rolando Dy vs. Shane Young

Song Kenan vs. Hector Aldana

Shinsho Anzai vs. Jake Matthews

Viviane Pereira vs. Yan Xiaonan

Matt Schnell vs. Naoki Inoue

Jenel Lausa vs. Ulka Sasaki

MAIN IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: UFC Fight Night 132 Results