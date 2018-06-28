The TUF 27 TUFtermath

It’s time for episode eleven of The Ultimate Fighter Season 27. This week on TUF 27, Allan Zuniga of Team Miocic finally gets to step into the cage after the unpleasantness of Episode 7. He’ll take on Joe Gianetti of Team Cormier in the second lightweight semi-final. So, let’s break this episode down on the TUFtermath!

The Big Three

#1) Coaches on Ice – The Coaches Challenge this year was in Nevada’s first major professional team sport: Hockey. Each coach had a chance to shoot for 10 shots, and a chance in goal. It started with Stipe Miocic in net and Daniel Cormier shooting. DC was not exactly graceful on skates, while Miocic was only a little more comfortable. Despite his unease though, Cormier was able to score on his first shot. He’d eventually bag another three more, going 4/10. When Cormier put on the pads and Miocic took his shots, the heavyweight champ scored on his first three attempts. On Stipe’s 4th shot, however, Cormier started to get the goaltending thing figured out. He would stonewall Miocic for the rest of the round, winning the Coaches Challenge. He then matched his team’s earnings from his challenge win.

#2) Game Time – On the heels of his Coaches Challenge win, Coach Cormier and crew brought over an X-Box and the latest UFC game for everybody to play. A tournament was had, with Luis Pena meeting Joe Gianetti in the finals. Pena was able to win virtually, even if his actual TUF tournament had long since ended.

The Stock Report

The Fight

Round of Allan Zuniga vs. Joe Gianetti started off at a decent pace, with both men trading strikes up until an inadvertant low blow in the clinch from Zuniga to Gianetti. The size difference between Gianetti and Zuniga was something to behold, similar in scale to Stefan Struve vs. Mark Hunt. Unlike Struve, however, Gianetti was better at using his length to keep Zuniga on the outside and at the end of his strikes. Gianetti would get a little wild with his strike about halfway through the round, catching Zuniga with a low blow of his own. When the action resumed, Zuniga wasn’t able to keep up with the increased pace of Joe Gianetti. This led Zuniga to attempt a desperation takedown, which saw him get caught in a fight-ending D’arce Choke. Joe Gianetti wins via submision at 3:58 of the first round.

Joe Gianetti now moves on to face Mike Trizano at the TUF 27 Finale on July 6th in Las Vegas, NV.

Next week is the final episode of the season! Tyler Diamond of Team Cormier will take on Jay Cucciniello of Team Miocic in the second featherweight semi-final. Keep it locked to MMASucka.com for the next TUF 27 TUFtermath!

