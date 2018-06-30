UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic meets with fans during an autograph session at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo courtesy of Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)

There is a running narrative in some circles of MMA fandom that UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (18-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) has a dull, uninteresting personality.

When it was announced he would coach opposite Daniel Cormier on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated, many groaned at the perceived lack of entertainment value.

But the truth is, Miocic is a hilarious manchild. If any of his naysayers tuned in for the second episode of the season, they were in for a rude awakening.

Miocic started the prank wars with full frontal nudity.

[embedded content]

If you like infantile humor, needless profanity, and obsession with hardware and outdoorsmen outlets, you’re in the right place.

Superficially many can tell that Stipe is a kind spirit. In interviews, he comes off as friendly and down to earth, albeit a touch marble-mouthed.

But in the UFC’s “Embedded” video series, it is revealed that Miocic is a merry prankster.

(WARNING: These videos contain crude and unnecessary swearing. It’s great.)

UFC 203

The man cracks himself up. Stipe’s favorites include prank phone calls, irritating his poor wife, and sexually harassing his coaches. Here are his best moments from the UFC 203 Embedded videos.

[embedded content]

UFC 211

Things ramped up for Stipe’s next title defense. In the daddest of moves, Miocic went on a shopping spree at the local outdoorsman and hardware store. As always there were prank phone calls, and Stipe gets in a little trouble playing with his new toys.

The most ridiculous moment came when Stipe and his team prepared to play their favorite card game, “euchre”. The pre-game rituals were reminiscent of the All Blacks rugby team, or It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s “Chardee MacDennis” episode.

[embedded content]

UFC 220

Most recently, fans were blessed with some home improvement with Stipe and the gang. As the fight approached, Stipe’s “dude-bro” persona escalated to unparalleled heights. There were pranks, stupid fake-outs, and playful bullying. This one had it all.

[embedded content]

UFC 226

To cap off International Fight Week, we’ll see expecting father Stipe Miocic take on long-time parent Daniel Cormier. Cormier’s dad tendencies include wearing his pants up to his chest, calling people “young man”, and looking like a bowling ball.

Don’t miss the embedded videos posted by the UFC that week, it will be guaranteed dad-joke gold.

