Photo via GLORY Sports International

Sitthichai vs. Marat Grigorian Scheduled for Fourth Meeting

at GLORY 57 Shenzhen on Saturday, Aug. 25

On Monday, June 25, the world’s premier stand-up combat league hosted the official GLORY 57 Shenzhen press conference from Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen in China.

Sittichai vs. Marat Grigorian 4

During the press conference, GLORY announced a fourth meeting between lightweight champion “Killer Kid” Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (120-30-5, 32 KO, fighting out of Thailand) and challenger Marat Grigorian (59-10-2, 35 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) at GLORY 57 Shenzhen on Saturday, Aug. 25.

Sitthichai has defended the lightweight title four times since capturing it in June of 2016, bringing his overall GLORY record to an astonishing 9-1 and cementing his place as the top lightweight in the world.

Following three decision losses to the champion, Grigorian will look to change the momentum of this series. The Armenian-Belgian star appears to be peaking, entering the bout on a seven-fight winning streak.

The organization also announced the participants and first round match-ups for a one-night qualification tournament featuring eight of China’s top lightweights all competing for a spot in the GLORY rankings.

Opponents were drawn to face the tournament’s top four seeds and the results of that drawing can be found below:

(No. 1) Liu Xu vs. Junchen Zhao

(No. 2) Tiehan Xu vs. Chao Wang

(No. 3) Li Deng vs. Alimu

(No. 4) Lei Feng vs. Wensheng Zhang

Plus, renowned Sanda fighter Zhang Kaiyin announced his participation at GLORY 57 Shenzhen, while Charlene Houghton was announced as the latest GLORY roster addition, expected to debut on an upcoming fight card.

Finally, GLORY introduced five fighters who will compete on the GLORY 57 SuperFight Series card: Liu Jia, Yuhang Xie, Chenchen Li, Chenglong Zhang and Mark Timms.

Representatives from Mission Hills Group and Spring Group, GLORY 57 Shenzhen’s respective hotel and airline & hospitality sponsors, were on hand for the occasion. Mr. Tenniel Chu, Vice Chairman of Mission Hills Group, and Mr. Xiangzhou, General Manager of Spring Tour’s Theme Travel Department, addressed the audience, welcoming GLORY to Shenzhen.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Sittichai vs. Marat Grigorian 4 tops GLORY 57 in China