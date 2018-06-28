Sean Soriano punches Tatsuya Kawajiri in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Marina Bay Sands Resort on January 4, 2014 in Singapore.

CES is gearing up for another exciting show following their landmark 50th event. On the heels of CES 50, the promotion is adding more intriguing to their upcoming August event, CES 51. Earlier today, Bruce Boyington vs. Sean Soriano in a battle for the promotions vacant featherweight title was made official for CES 51.

Soriano is a UFC vet. He made three appearances for the promotion. Unfortunately, Soriano lost each of three UFC bouts. Since leaving the organization, he posted a record of 3-2. Recently, Soriano has put together a good string of performances. In his last three, he is 2-1.

CES 51 marks the fourth consecutive appearance with the organization for Soriano. Overall his record with the promotion sits at 2-1. In his last two bouts, the former UFC fighter stopped both opponents. First dispatching Jacob Bohn by KO at CES 44, then submitting Jonathan Gary at CES 49.

His opponent Bruce Boyington is an MMA veteran. At the age of 39, Boyington competed in 26 professional bouts. His record in as many bouts is 15-11, which includes 10 stoppage victories. 7 by KO/TKO and 3 by submission.

The 39-year-old fights out of Young’s MMA. Currently, he is the 2nd ranked pro featherweight in the New England region* (rankings by Tapology.com). Being a resident of Maine, Boyington competed under the NEF promotional banner numerous times. He also competed for ACB and World Series of Fighting (now PFL). In his most recent appearance, he defeated Taylor Trahan by submission in the third round of their NEF 32, headlining bout.

CES 51 is shaping up to be another deep card of talented regional fighters. Alongside the Boyington vs. Soriano featherweight title bout, CES lightweight champion Nate Andrews’ first title defense is reportedly in the works for the August show.

