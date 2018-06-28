Photo courtesy of RIZIN FF OFFICIAL.

RIZIN 11 and 12 have each added a solid bout to its lineups.

Daron Cruickshank (20-10 MMA, 3-2 RFF) returns to take on Tom Santos (9-5 MMA, 0-0 RFF) at RIZIN 11 on July 29 at lightweight. Former UFC veteran Angela Magana (11-9 MMA) will make her RIZIN debut opposite Kanako Murata (7-1 MMA, 3-1 RFF) at RIZIN 12 on August 12 in a strawweight fight.

Cruickshank vs. Santos

Cruickshank, aka “The Detroit Superstar,” is coming off a vicious knockout win over Shooto lightweight champion Koshi Matsumoto. He put an end to “Luxor’s” night with a head-kick in the first round of their RIZIN 10 bout.

The win snapped a two-fight RIZIN losing-streak for Cruickshank after defeats to Satoru Kitaoka and fast-rising Yusuke Yachi. The win marked Cruickshank’s second straight, as he knocked out Alexander Trevino at KOP 58. He also holds RIZIN victories over Shinji Sasaki and Dutch kickboxing legend Andy Souwer.

Santos will make his RIZIN debut. He’s fought in promotions like Pancrase and Road FC. The Brazilian is on a 6-1 tear with knockout wins over Yui Chul Nam (twice), Yusaku Inoue and Kenichiro Togashi.

A finish is all but a guarantee between these two in a strikers’ delight. This appears to be a can’t miss fight on RIZIN’s July offering.

Magana vs. Murata

“Your Majesty” Magana is making her RIZIN debut in her first fight since her UFC release. She holds victories over former champions in Jessica Aguilar and Barb Honchak.

Magana has had a tough go of it lately, losing to Tecia Torres, Michelle Waterson and Amanda Cooper in the UFC. She’ll look to snap a five-fight skid against Murata. There should be several fun match-ups for Magana down the road in RIZIN.

Murata impressed in her return to RIZIN in May with a first-round submission over Lanchana Green. She is now on a three-fight winning streak after a submission loss to Japanese legend Rin Nakai; her lone MMA defeat. Murata earned a RIZIN victory over top Combate atomweight Kyra Batara.

RIZIN 11 info can be found here, while the RIZIN 12 card is here. Both shows will be available for purchase on the FITE TV app.

View the original article on MMA Sucka: RIZIN: Daron Cruickshank vs. Tom Santos, Angela Magana vs. Kanako Murata Confirmed