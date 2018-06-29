Paul Felder celebrates his victory over Charles Oliveira during UFC 218 at Little Ceasars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Paul Felder is no longer without an opponent. According to a report by MMAJunkie, Felder will jump in a week ahead of schedule to match up with Mike Perry at UFC 226. Perry was also left alone after Yancy Medeiros withdrew from their scheduled scrap with an apparent rib injury.

This strike of luck came at a good moment for Felder. Without the Perry matchup, Felder would have been through two training camps without fighting an opponent. Earlier this year, Felder fell from the chaotic UFC 223 card after his opponent Al Iaquinta stood in to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the vacant lightweight title.

Both circumstances of his fight cancellations have been the result of chaos. His recent scheduled opponent, James Vick withdrew from there UFC Nashville co-main event spot. Vick bumped up in the fight order to face Justin Gaethje in the main event of the Nashville card.

The root cause of the reshuffling of opponents stems from Al Iaquinta withdrawing from the main event bout with Gaethje. Details surrounding Iaquinta’s withdrawal are unclear at the moment. Although the lightweight contender did have a little bit to say when speaking with MMAJunkie concerning the matter.

“I’m glad I’m not in a position here where I have to take fights under any condition like these other guys.”

Felder is thrown on the UFC 226 prelims in his bout with Perry. Both fighters break a substantial layoff when they make the walk next Saturday. With the issues of keeping an opponent, Felder has been inactive for 7 months. 7 months is the longest inactive stretch for Felder since signing with the UFC.

For Perry, his layoff is less substantial. Yet, considering the pace he has set during his UFC career, 5 months off is a large portion. He last competed against Max Griffin at UFC on FOX 28. Griffin largely controlled the fight and won by a convincing unanimous decision.

UFC 226 caps off International fight week and a jam-packed week of fights. On the Friday before the PPV, Joe Giannetti battles Mike Trizano at The Ultimate Fighter season 27 finale for a shot at UFC contract and becoming the ultimate fighter. In the main event of TUF 27, Brad Tavares is still scheduled to fight Israel Adesanya in what is sure to be a fight of the night contender.

