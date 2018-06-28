Nate “The Snake” Andrews gets his hands raised in a title victory at CES. (Photo courtesy of Will PaulCES MMA)

The immediate future of Nate Andrews is no longer in the shadows. Last night the CES featherweight champion went on The Room Podcast: DWTNCS Week 3 Fight Companion. There he announced that a title defense is in the works for the upcoming CES 51 event in August.

Andrews made his first appearance in the professional when he took on Pedro da Silva at CES 11 in 2012. From there he went on to piece together 6 consecutive victories. Impressive stoppage finish came one after the other until he suffered the first loss of his professional career at CES 25. His only loss also happens to be the only bout in which Andrews has gone the full three rounds.

Most recently, at CES 49, Andrews claimed the promotions vacant lightweight title. He did so by defeating Chris Padilla via submission in the second round of the contest. Andrews earned the title shot by winning 6 consecutive fights after suffering his the first loss of his professional career.

The Rhode Island fighter compiled a record of 13-1 to this point. Thirteen of the fourteen appearances came under the CES banner. Over the course of his professional career, he compiled a healthy amount of stoppage victories. Each of his 13 wins came by way of stoppage. 8 by submission, and 5 by KO/TKO.

Currently, the CES lightweight champion is one of the top fighting prospects in the country. He sits as the #1 pro lightweight in both the New England and the Northeast regions* (rankings by Tapology.com).

The New England region has received a lot of attention during 2018. Many of the best fighters in this area have received opportunities to showcase their skills at the higher levels of the sport. Joe Giannetti is only two victories away on The Ultimate Fighter season 27, from joining his South Shore Sportfighting teammate Manny Bermudez on the UFC roster. Fighters like Greg Rebello, Sean Lally, Nick Newell, and more got the opportunity to compete on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. If Nate Andrews will join this lengthy list remains to be seen but a successful title defense will do nothing but good.

