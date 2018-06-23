MMASucka staff picks are back.
The UFC will return tomorrow morning, Saturday, June 23rd, following a two-week hiatus from Singapore for UFC Fight Night 132. The card’s main event will feature a welterweight clash between seasoned veteran Donald Cerrone and one of England’s biggest up-and-comers Leon Edwards in the welterweight division.
A pivotal light heavyweight fight will take place in the co-main event of the evening/morning, where Ovince Saint Preux will battle Aussie Tyson Pedro. All the action will take place live on UFC Fight Pass, with the early preliminary card beginning at 4:30am ET (1:30am PT) and the four-fight main card beginning at 8:00am ET (5:00am PT).
The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.
Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC Fight Night 132 below, as well as current records in 2018.
Staff Records after UFC 225: Cowboy vs. Edwards
- Michael DeSantis: 93-35
2. Wesley Riddle: 87-41
3T. Ryan Wagner: 86-42
3T. Mitchell Banuelos: 86-42
5. Omar Villagrana: 85-43
6. Jeremy Brand: 79-49
7. Ed Gallo: 75-53
8T. Mike Skytte: 67-61
8T. Jason Burgos: 67-36
10. Jacob Debets: 59-33
11. Justin Pierrot: 56-50
12. Nick Godin: 49-27
13. Suraj Sukumar: 28-25
14. Brian Gerson: 25-13
15. Matt Bricker: 16-6
16. Jonathan Andrade: 2-3
red = currently inactive from making picks
Li Jingliang (14-5) vs. Daichi Abe (6-1)
Jeremy Brand: Jingliang via UD
Wesley Riddle: Jingliang via UD
Mike Skytte: Jingliang via Round 2 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Jingliang via UD
Michael DeSantis: Jingliang via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Jingliang via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Jingliang via UD
Ed Gallo: Jingliang via UD
Omar Villagrana: Jingliang via UD
Brian Gerson: Jingliang via UD
Suraj Sukumar: N/A
Matt Bricker: Jingliang via UD
Staff picking Jingliang: 11
Staff picking Abe: 0
Jessica-Rose Clark (8-4, 1 NC) vs. Jessica Eye (12-6, 1 NC)
Jeremy Brand: Clark via UD
Wesley Riddle: Clark via UD
Mike Skytte: Clark via UD
Justin Pierrot: Clark via UD
Michael DeSantis: Clark via UD
Ryan Wagner: Clark via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Clark via UD
Ed Gallo: Clark via UD
Omar Villagrana: Clark via UD
Brian Gerson: Clark via UD
Suraj Sukumar: N/A
Matt Bricker: Clark via UD
Staff picking Clark: 11
Staff picking Eye: 0
Ovince Saint Preux (22-11) vs. Tyson Pedro (7-1)
Jeremy Brand: Saint Preux via UD
Wesley Riddle: Pedro via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Saint Preux via UD
Justin Pierrot: Saint Preux via Round 2 SUB
Michael DeSantis: Saint Preux via UD
Ryan Wagner: Saint Preux via Round 1 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Saint Preux via Round 1 SUB
Ed Gallo: Saint Preux via Round 2 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Saint Preux via UD
Brian Gerson: Pedro via Round 1 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: N/A
Matt Bricker: Saint Preux via UD
Staff picking Saint Preux: 9
Staff picking Pedro: 2
Donald Cerrone (33-10, 1 NC) vs. Leon Edwards (14-3)
Jeremy Brand: Edwards via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Cerrone via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Cerrone via Round 3 SUB
Justin Pierrot: Cerrone via Round 4 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Cerrone via Round 3 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Edwards via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Edwards via Round 3 TKO
Ed Gallo: Edwards via UD
Omar Villagrana: Edwards via Round 1 TKO
Brian Gerson: Edwards via Round 2 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: N/A
Matt Bricker: Edwards via Round 3 TKO
Staff picking Cerrone: 4
Staff picking Edwards: 7
View the original article on MMA Sucka: MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 132 staff picks