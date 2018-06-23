SINGAPORE – JUNE 22: (L-R) Opponents Donald Cerrone of the United States and Leon Edwards of Jamaica pose for the media during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at the Mandarin Oriental on June 22, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

MMASucka staff picks are back.

The UFC will return tomorrow morning, Saturday, June 23rd, following a two-week hiatus from Singapore for UFC Fight Night 132. The card’s main event will feature a welterweight clash between seasoned veteran Donald Cerrone and one of England’s biggest up-and-comers Leon Edwards in the welterweight division.

A pivotal light heavyweight fight will take place in the co-main event of the evening/morning, where Ovince Saint Preux will battle Aussie Tyson Pedro. All the action will take place live on UFC Fight Pass, with the early preliminary card beginning at 4:30am ET (1:30am PT) and the four-fight main card beginning at 8:00am ET (5:00am PT).

The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.

Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC Fight Night 132 below, as well as current records in 2018.

Staff Records after UFC 225: Cowboy vs. Edwards

Michael DeSantis: 93-35

2. Wesley Riddle: 87-41

3T. Ryan Wagner: 86-42

3T. Mitchell Banuelos: 86-42

5. Omar Villagrana: 85-43

6. Jeremy Brand: 79-49

7. Ed Gallo: 75-53

8T. Mike Skytte: 67-61

8T. Jason Burgos: 67-36

10. Jacob Debets: 59-33

11. Justin Pierrot: 56-50

12. Nick Godin: 49-27

13. Suraj Sukumar: 28-25

14. Brian Gerson: 25-13

15. Matt Bricker: 16-6

16. Jonathan Andrade: 2-3

red = currently inactive from making picks

Li Jingliang (14-5) vs. Daichi Abe (6-1)

Jeremy Brand: Jingliang via UD

Wesley Riddle: Jingliang via UD

Mike Skytte: Jingliang via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Jingliang via UD

Michael DeSantis: Jingliang via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Jingliang via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Jingliang via UD

Ed Gallo: Jingliang via UD

Omar Villagrana: Jingliang via UD

Brian Gerson: Jingliang via UD

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Matt Bricker: Jingliang via UD

Staff picking Jingliang: 11

Staff picking Abe: 0

Jessica-Rose Clark (8-4, 1 NC) vs. Jessica Eye (12-6, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Clark via UD

Wesley Riddle: Clark via UD

Mike Skytte: Clark via UD

Justin Pierrot: Clark via UD

Michael DeSantis: Clark via UD

Ryan Wagner: Clark via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Clark via UD

Ed Gallo: Clark via UD

Omar Villagrana: Clark via UD

Brian Gerson: Clark via UD

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Matt Bricker: Clark via UD

Staff picking Clark: 11

Staff picking Eye: 0

Ovince Saint Preux (22-11) vs. Tyson Pedro (7-1)

Jeremy Brand: Saint Preux via UD

Wesley Riddle: Pedro via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Saint Preux via UD

Justin Pierrot: Saint Preux via Round 2 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Saint Preux via UD

Ryan Wagner: Saint Preux via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Saint Preux via Round 1 SUB

Ed Gallo: Saint Preux via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Saint Preux via UD

Brian Gerson: Pedro via Round 1 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Matt Bricker: Saint Preux via UD

Staff picking Saint Preux: 9

Staff picking Pedro: 2

Donald Cerrone (33-10, 1 NC) vs. Leon Edwards (14-3)

Jeremy Brand: Edwards via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Cerrone via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Cerrone via Round 3 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Cerrone via Round 4 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Cerrone via Round 3 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Edwards via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Edwards via Round 3 TKO

Ed Gallo: Edwards via UD

Omar Villagrana: Edwards via Round 1 TKO

Brian Gerson: Edwards via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Matt Bricker: Edwards via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Cerrone: 4

Staff picking Edwards: 7

