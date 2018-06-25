American UFC heavyweight champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones gestures outside SiriusXM Studios on August 07, 2017 in New York City. (Photo courtesy of Brazil Photo Press)

The Jones-Cormier saga labors on, just like the tide. Jon Jones took to social media earlier today, continuing an ongoing back and forth between the two UFC fighters. The events of today stem back to last week. It was a promotional post made by the UFC which set Jones off.

The tweet in question asked a simple question, “Does a win at UFC 226 earn (Daniel Cormier) GOAT status?” The post then embeds a short video in which the light heavyweight champion responds to the question.

Jones’ response to the tweet was short but concise:

what have you done for me lately? Let’s just be real and stop asking this question https://t.co/Tw3FcpH3bK — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 20, 2018

Of course, the comments did not go unheard by Cormier. In an interview with CBS Sports over the weekend, he shot back at the former UFC champions social media post. The comments from ‘DC’ spoke about Jones’ inability to fight under the USADA testing.

“[Jones] won the fight but, hey, since USADA has gotten involved with the UFC, he only fought one time,” Cormier said. “He has had four fights scheduled. So he fought Ovince [Saint Preux in May 2016] and he fought me but that second one was a no contest. The Ovince fight was the only time he fought and there was no controversy surrounding it. So I’m pretty sure there was some dirty stuff going on [in our first fight]. That’s why the test results were all jacked up in December.”

In part, Cormier didn’t want to respond to Jones’ retort on his status among the greats in the sport of MMA. He originally told CBS Sports that he had no comment before then detailing the myriad of issues his token rival went through.

Today, Jones made his response. In a series of tweets, the fighter responded directly to Cormier’s comments.

I don’t have a platform DC? That just sounds dumb. Even after years of suspension I have just as much if not more of a platform than you. Every win you get goes on my resume, You know who you dream about at night. I’m sure your wife knows too — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2018

Jones then responded to the comments on his drug suspension.

At first I thought you were trying to convince the fans I beat you because of performance enhancing drugs but now I’m pretty sure you have convinced yourself too. 🤣 keep doing that — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2018

Good luck in your next fight, I’ve always wanted to be heavyweight champ… who’s your daddy? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2018

