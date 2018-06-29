TAMPA, FL – APRIL 16: Rashad Evans enters the octagon before facing Glover Teixeira in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Amalie Arena on April 16, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcast weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

We begin this week’s show discussing the recently announced retirements of two of the all-time great MMA fighters; former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Rashad Evans, and former UFC Welterweight Champion Johny Hendricks.

Then we move onto Lyoto Machida‘s recent signing with Bellator, the results of last weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Edwards event, and we also give away some copies of Cody Garbrandt‘s new book “The Pact”.

Finally we hit up the local BTC 3: Prophecy event from last weekend in Burlington, Ontario, including interviews with UFC Middleweight and BTC Ring Boy Elias Theodorou, new BTC Lightweight Champion Adam Assenza, new BTC Super Lightweight Champion Kyle Prepolec, and former WSOF Bantamweight contender Josh Hill.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Listen to us Wednesday nights at 6:30pm on CFMU 93.3 FM, and online at http://www.thehammermma.com, MMASucka.com, The Itunes Store, Stitcher, MMAPodcast.com, Player.FM, find @SteveJeffery on Twitter, or just email us.

The Hammer has had interviews with some of the biggest names in MMA over the years. They have interviewed Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Matt Hughes, BJ Penn, Dan Henderson, Sean Sherk, Mark Coleman, Rory MacDonald, TJ Dillashaw, Brendan Schaub, Mark Bocek, John Makdessi, Mark Hominick, Martin Kampmann, Johnny Hendricks, T.J. Grant, Miesha Tate, Max Holloway, Rose Namajunas as well as others.

The Hammer continues to bring unparalleled, independent coverage of all things MMA to fans of the sport. They always bring you straight goods and the last word. They are recognized and credentialed by UFC, Bellator, Invicta, and many other smaller MMA promotions.

The show is also one of the voters for the UFC’s Official Rankings.

