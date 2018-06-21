ORLANDO, FL – APRIL 17: Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone interacts with media during the FOX UFC Saturday pre-fight press conference at Shaquille O’Neal’s estate on April 17, 2014 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcast weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

We start off this week’s show previewing UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Edwards from Kallang, Singapore, headlined by a Welterweight fight between Top 15 Welterweights Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards, and starting extremely early next Saturday morning.

Then we discuss some of the week’s MMA news, including the rumored low buyrate of UFC 225, the controversial UFC signing of Greg Hardy, and the upcoming PFL 2 event.

Finally we’re joined by our former The Hammer MMA Canada host, and current BTC matchmaker Rob Veevers, to run down the BTC 3: Prophecy event this Saturday June 23rd, in Burlington, Ontario. Click here for tickets.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Listen to us Wednesday nights at 6:30pm on CFMU 93.3 FM, and online at http://www.thehammermma.com, MMASucka.com, The Itunes Store, Stitcher, MMAPodcast.com, Player.FM, find @SteveJeffery on Twitter, or just email us.

Main Photo: ORLANDO, FL – APRIL 17: Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone interacts with media during the FOX UFC Saturday pre-fight press conference at Shaquille O’Neal’s estate on April 17, 2014 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

