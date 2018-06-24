After a big signing of Jeremy Kennedy last week, Brave CF has signed another Canadian–Louie Sanoudakis.

MMASucka.com learned of the news on Sunday morning.

Sanoudakis (6-1) fights out of Montreal, Quebec under Tristar MMA’s Firas Zahabi. The man known as “Leonidas” is coming into Brave CF winning his last bout and with only one blemish on his fight record.

After a very successful amateur career, Sanoudakis turned pro in 2013. He has fought for a number of promotions over the course of his seven-fight professional career.

The 28-year-old most recently earned a unanimous decision against Terry Bartholomew at CFFC 68 in October 2017.

There is no word as to when Sanoudakis will make his debut with the promotion, but keep it locked to MMASucka.com for more.

