Billy Goff of Dexter MMA spoke to MMASucka immediately following his victory at Premier FC 26.

Goff squared off against Chris Almestica in a battle for the promotions amateur lightweight title. The matchup was destined to be a fight of the night contender, and it sure delivered.

For as long as the bout last, it was a war. The opening half minute or so was an absolute slugfest that saw both competitors stand in the center of the cage and exchange. After the vicious back and forth, Goff managed to secure a takedown after Almestica closed the distance between them. Goff controlled from top position for the remainder of the round. It was the wrestling which ultimately won Goff the fight, as the stoppage came in the third round of the scheduled five.

Proceeding the bout, the new Premier FC amateur lightweight champion spoke very highly of his opponent. Goff praised the mentality in Almestica which coerced both fighters in standing and trading in the cages center.

“Hey, were both fighters. We don’t come here for point sparring, we come here to fight. We come here for a war”, Goff told MMASucka.

When it came to the game plan, his wrestling wasn’t much of a factor. Being a lifelong wrestler, Goff knew he held the advantage in that aspect. Though he knew this, he didn’t plan to capitalize upon it.

“I’ve wrestled my whole life, so I know I’ve always got wrestling in the background. It’s not what I want to do, I like to stand and bang. But, he started coming into me and trying to take me down, and if you’re next to me I’m going to rip you down”.

The victory put Goff at 4-1 as an amateur. His career began not too long ago when he made his amateur debut at Cage Titans 36. He impressively rides a four-fight win streak that proceeded a loss in his amateur debut. In his four victories, he earned three stoppage victories all by KO/TKO.

Throughout his amateur career, he fought in a couple different weight classes. Three times he fought at a 160 lbs. catchweight, twice at welterweight, and once at lightweight.

At this point in the young career of the fighter, making the leap to turning pro is right around the corner. He claimed the move is likely what is next for him, although the discussion is yet to happen with his coaches and team.

“This is another step towards the dream. Hopefully (I) go pro. (I) just got to talk to my coaches, see how I feel, see what weight I want to go and go from there”.

