[embedded content]

In anticipation of the Octagon touching down in Arizona for a hard hitting UFC Fight Night on FOX, witness the extraordinary lives and thrilling training camps of six exceptional fighters in UFC on FOX 29 Road to the Octagon.

The main event features a battle in the lightweight division, as number five ranked Dustin Poirier takes on number six ranked Justin Gaethje.

The other four fighters featured in this episode of Road to the Octagon are middleweight prospect Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. Additionally, big FOX opening fight competitors, Cortney Casey and Michelle Waterson.

Check out the full UFC on FOX 29 fight card below.

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Carlos Condit vs. Alex Oliveira

Cortney Casey vs. Michelle Waterson

Tim Boetsch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Muslim Salikhov vs. Ricky Rainey

John Moraga vs. Wilson Reis

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Brad Tavares

Gilbert Burns vs. Dan Moret

Shana Dobson vs. Lauren Mueller

Dhiego Lima vs. Yushin Okami

Arjan Bhullar vs. Adam Wieczorek

Matthew Lopez vs. Alejandro Perez

Patrick Williams vs. Luke Sanders

Stay tuned right here at MMA Sucka for more news and rumors as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.