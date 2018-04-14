The octagon is heading to Glendale, Arizona as Arizona native, Justin Gaethje, takes on Dustin Poirier in a top ten lightweight clash. Poirier is coming off a win over former lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis. Gaethje is coming off his first career loss at the hands of former lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez. We will have UFC on Fox 29 results all night long.

UFC on FOX 29 Results

In the co-main event, former interim welterweight champion, Carlos Condit, takes on Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira. Condit is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Neil Magny back at UFC 219. His opponent, Oliveira, is coming off a TKO loss at the hands of Yancy Medeiros back at UFC 218. The second fight on the main card will see the very talented middleweight prospect, Israel Adesanya, take on Italy’s Marvin Vettori. To kick off the main card, strawweights Michelle Waterson and Cortney Casey will face each other with both coming off losses.

Follow along with MMA Sucka as we provide you with the results throughout UFC on Fox 29.

MAIN CARD (FOX – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Carlos Condit vs. Alex Oliveira

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Michelle Waterson vs. Cortney Casey

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX – 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET)

Tim Boetsch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Muslim Salikhov vs. Ricky Rainey

Wilson Reis vs. John Moraga

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Brad Tavares

PRELIMINARY CARD – (UFC Fight Pass – 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET)

Gilbert Burns vs. Dan Moret

Shana Dobson vs. Lauren Mueller

Dhiego Lima vs. Yushin Okami

Arjan Singh Bhullar vs. Adam Wieczorek

Matthew Lopez vs. Alejandro Perez

Luke Sanders vs. Patrick Williams

