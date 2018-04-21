The UFC has returned to Atlantic City with a card high in star power and action potential. The main event features lightweight contenders Edson Barboza and Kevin Lee, an intriguing match with title implications. Also featured is New Jersey native Frankie Edgar, who will face Cub Swanson in a rematch. We’ll be keeping you updated with UFC Fight Night 128 results throughout the night.

UFC Fight Night 128 Results

The six-fight main card features fan favorites and action fighters in some intriguing matchups. Rising stars Dan Hooker, Aljamain Sterling, Justin Willis and MMASucka’s featured fighter Thiago “Marreta” Santos should make for an exciting night of fights.

Check out the UFC Fight Night 128 results below, which will be updated as the fights progress.

Main Card (Fox Sports 1 – 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT)

Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee

Frankie Edgar vs. Cub Swanson

Justin Willis vs. Chase Sherman

Dave Branch vs. Thiago Santos

Brett Johns vs. Aljamain Sterling

Jim Miller vs. Daniel Hooker

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1 – 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT)

Ryan LaFlare vs. Alex Garcia

Ricky Simon vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Luan Chagas

Patrick Cummins vs. Corey Anderson

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass – 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT)

Tony Martin vs. Keita Nakamura

