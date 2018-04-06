It’s been a wild ride for fans of the UFC this week. From multiple fights being pulled from UFC 223, to the major incident caused by non-other than ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, the MMA world has undoubtedly received their dosage of drama this week. But for those who bask in-light of drama, the UFC isn’t done delivering. This afternoon, watch the UFC 25th anniversary press conference at Barclays Center in New York – home of UFC 223.
The list of UFC athletes who are expected to be in attendance at the press conference are as follows:
- Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier
- Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero
- Stephen Thompson and Darren Till
- Kamaru Usman and Santiago Ponzinibbio
- Marlon Moraes and Jimmie Rivera
- Edson Barboza and Kevin Lee
- Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington
- Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw
- Colby Covington and Rafael Dos Anjos
UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference
