It’s been a wild ride for fans of the UFC this week. From multiple fights being pulled from UFC 223, to the major incident caused by non-other than ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, the MMA world has undoubtedly received their dosage of drama this week. But for those who bask in-light of drama, the UFC isn’t done delivering. This afternoon, watch the UFC 25th anniversary press conference at Barclays Center in New York – home of UFC 223.

The list of UFC athletes who are expected to be in attendance at the press conference are as follows:

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier

Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero

Stephen Thompson and Darren Till

Kamaru Usman and Santiago Ponzinibbio

Marlon Moraes and Jimmie Rivera

Edson Barboza and Kevin Lee

Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington

Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw

Colby Covington and Rafael Dos Anjos

UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference

[embedded content]

