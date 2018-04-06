Let’s hope the end is near. UFC 223 fight week has been an absolute sh*t storm and it should hopefully be over soon. We at MMASucka took to Twitter to find out who you think Khabib Nurmagomedov should fight in the UFC 223 main event.

The numbers were outstanding and leading the way was an unlikely opponent — Al Iaquinta.

Who should fight Khabib at UFC 223? — MMASucka (@MMASucka) April 6, 2018

The options we gave were, Iaquinta, Anthony Pettis, Paul Felder or other. “Ragin’ Al” came in with an impressive 62% of the votes at the time of this post.

Nurmagomedov (25-0) is 9-0 under the UFC banner and undefeated in his entire MMA career. After a one-year hiatus, the Russian returned to the Octagon at UFC 219. He earned a decisive victory over Edson Barboza and won ‘Performance of the Night’ honors.

Iaquinta (13-3-1) is riding a five-fight winning streak dating back to 2014. “Ragin’ Al” was out of action for the entire 2016 calendar year, but came back to fight in 2017. At UFC Fight Night 108, Iaquinta knocked out Diego Sanchez. Iaquinta was expected to take on Paul Felder at UFC 223.

UFC 223 goes down on April 7, 2018, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Stay tuned right here at MMA Sucka for more news as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.

Make sure you also check out the Last Word on Sports Network for a look at news, rumors, analysis, and editorials on major sports from around the world.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Twitter Poll: Who Khabib Nurmagomedov Should Fight