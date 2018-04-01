LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 07: Tony Ferguson poses for a picture after the UFC 216 event inside TMobile Arena on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

This is not an April Fools Day joke. UFC 223 has been shook up. Max Holloway steps in to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov, with Tony Ferguson out.

The news was reported via UFC President Dana White.

BOOM!!!!!! We got Khabib vs The Champ Max Holloway for the 155lb title this Saturday in Brooklyn New York!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/quvI3UqGXh — Dana White (@danawhite) April 1, 2018

This is the fourth time Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have been slated to fight, but it has not come to fruition.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN that Ferguson tore his LCL and needs surgery.

“He actually tore it off the bone, he’s gonna need surgery on his knee,” White said.

“As soon as these guys step in the ring and throw a punch, it’s on for the title,” White said. “Whoever wins, wins the title and we’ll see what happens with Conor over the next several months. I know he had expressed some interest in fighting in September.”

The current UFC Interim Featherweight Champion, Holloway will look to capture his second title, as he steps in to fight Nurmagomedov on less than two weeks notice.

The new UFC 223 fight card looks as follows.

MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Max Holloway vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov – for lightweight title

Champ Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – for women’s strawweight title

Calvin Kattar vs. Renato Moicano

Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis

Paul Felder vs. Al Iaquinta

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Ray Borg vs. Brandon Moreno

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Joe Lauzon

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Evan Dunham

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:15 p.m. PT/6:15 p.m. ET)

Alex Caceres vs. Artem Lobov

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Bec Rawlings

Devin Clark vs. Michael Rodriguez

Kyle Bochniak vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov

