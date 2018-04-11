LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 02: (R-L) Robbie Lawler exchanges punches with Carlos Condit in their welterweight championship fight during the UFC 195 event inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

We are throwing it back to 2013, with UFC on FOX 29 welterweight Carlos Condit on this episode of Sucka Radio.

Also on this August 2013 episode was E. Spencer Kyte from The Province Newspaper’s ‘Keyboard’ Kimura.

Condit (30-11) will take on Alex Oliveira at UFC on FOX 29 after his original opponent, Matt Brown, was forced out of action. The former UFC interim titleholder is riding a three-fight losing skid, which is the longest of his career. The 33-year-old looks to get back in the win column this weekend in front of the crowd in Glendale, Arizona.

If you would like to check out Kyte’s work in The Province you can find it in their MMA section HERE.

Stay tuned right here at MMA Sucka for more news and rumors as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Throwback Sucka Radio w/ Carlos Condit and E. Spencer Kyte