UFC 223 Walkout Songs

After a two week reprieve, the UFC returns to PPV with UFC 223! And it goes down live from the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, NY! The main event is an interim lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and feathweright kingpin Max Holloway. The fans know them, along with the Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejcyk in the flyweight title co-main event. There are still fighters on the card struggling to stand out, though. With uniforms now de rigeur for UFC athletes, one of the few ways they have left to stand out as individuals is with walkout music. This week, there are two fighters in particular who have used someone else’ signature themes in the past. That’s why I’m here now. As MMASucka.com‘s resident musicologist, I’m here to offer suggestions that would help these fighters step out of the shadows with their UFC 223 walkout songs. I’m even doing it publicly, for your entertainment. It’s time to help some fighters improve the quality of their UFC Fight Night 126 walkout songs. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Calvin Kattar

What he last walked out to: “I Won’t Back Down” – Tom Petty

What he should walk out to next: “I Need Never Get Old” – Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

I get it. I get why Calvin “The Boston Finisher” Kattar would want to walk out to Tom Petty’s classic, “I Won’t Back Down.” It’s a classic song of defiance. The problem is that it’s still associated with Chris Weidman. So what’s Kattar to do? Well, if he’s looking for something with the same throwback vibe and modestly triumphant air, then perhaps “I Need Not Ever Get Old” by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats may be the right fit. While its defiance is towards time and not authority, it still has a similar feeling of quiet, personal triumph to “I Won’t Back Down.” Give it a listen below.

Michael Chiesa

What he last walked out to: “Stranglehold” – Ted Nugent

What he should walk out to next: “Cold Sweat” – Thin Lizzy

This is the second time in a row that Michael “Maverick” Chiesa has ended up on the Walkout Consultant for this song. Beyond the fact that it’s Joe Benavidez’s signature walkout song, Ted Nugent has done – and even admitted to – enough objectionable things that I just don’t see how any rational person can feel comfortable walking out to his music anymore. So, if Chiesa still needs a hard-rocking, fight-to-win song for his walkout, then Thin Lizzy is a good band to turn to. “Cold Sweat” is a great example of this, and it’s driving rhythms are guaranteed to get both “Maverick” and the crowd riled up for a war. Listen to it below.

