Submission Underground 7 (SUG 7) went down from Portland, Oregon on Sunday, April 15, 2018. MMASucka.com was in attendance and has some excellent SUG 7 photos for your viewing pleasure. Photo credit goes to Matthew Serjeant.

The event kicked off with the first four matches of an 8-man brown belt tournament. The winner of the tournament would win $1,000 from SUG President and Founder Chael Sonnen.

Other action on the card were two teenage battles, with some exciting exchanges in both matches, as well as a handful of tag-team jiu-jitsu action.

Unfortunately MMASucka.com did not get any main card action on camera, however, the main card featured some stellar matches. The main card was capped off by local Fabiano Scherner vs. Bruno Bastos.

Check out the SUG 7 replay below.

[embedded content]

