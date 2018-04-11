Courtesy of Shamrock FC.

As one of the most established MMA promotions in the U.S., Shamrock FC produces a multitude of MMA events each year. The agreement enables FloCombat to exclusively air each event live and on-demand, and provide fans with in-depth coverage, as well as exclusive fighter interviews, stories, and more.

“MMA events attract passionate and dedicated fans from all of over the world,” FloSports SVP, Global Rights Acquisition & Strategy, Adam Fenn said. “Shamrock FC’s core values align perfectly with our commitment to providing fans high quality and comprehensive coverage of some of the top MMA events of the year.”

“We’re incredibly excited with the growth of Shamrock FC and have waited for the right deal to present itself.” Said Shamrock FC President Jesse Finney. “ We look forward to a long term relationship with FloCombat to bring our events to an even bigger audience, as well as a growth in the international markets. We feel that FloCombat brings that to us.” “We feel that FloCombat is the right partnership for us, and are excited with what Flo has produced for their other sports channels”

The agreement will provide live broadcasts of all Shamrock FC’s events on the FloCombat network. In addition, Shamrock FC will continue with its current television deals that bring it’s events into over 130 million homes with a 7 day delay on event broadcasts.

Shamrock FC will continue to provide additional content on fight week including its 30 min shows “Shamrock FC – Live and Uncut” and “Shamrock FC – Inside The Cage” 4 days leading up to fight night. The organization will also continue to live stream it’s weigh ins and interviews which have seen record numbers with over 8000 views of its February card.

Coverage of Shamrock FC events on FloCombat will begin on May 11 at The River City Casino in St. Louis. The complete 2018 schedule is on the organizations website, shamrockfc.com. The 2019 schedule will be released in the near future.

To access live and on-demand coverage of Shamrock Fighting Championships, users must sign up to become a monthly or annual PRO subscriber on FloCombat.com. Both subscriptions unlock access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Roku or Apple TV 4.

