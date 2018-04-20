ONE Championship is setting history in Asia on Friday, April 20, as they are promoting the first ever combined MMA and kickboxing event in promotional history. The event is entitled Heroes of Honor and goes down from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. We will have Heroes of Honor results for you all night long.

The main event features a battle between hometown sensation Kevin Belingon and Andrew Leone. These are two bantamweights vying for a title shot, as they have had a crack at titleholder Bibiano Fernandes in the past.

Keep up with Heroes of Honor Results

The featured kickboxing bout is between Giorgio Petrosyan and Jo Nattawut.

Check out full ONE Championship: Heroes of Honor Results results below.

MAIN CARD

Kevin Belingon vs. Andrew Leone

Kickboxing: Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Jo Nattawut

Honorio Banario vs. Adrian Pang

Muay Thai: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Fabio Pinca

Marat Gafurov vs. Emilio Urrutia

Masakazu Imanari vs. Dae Hwan Kim

Muay Thai: Cosmo Alexandre def. Elliot Compton via Knockout (Strikes) at 2:41 of Round 2

Akihiro Fujisawa def. Kaji Ebin via Verbal Submission at 1:48 of Round 1

PRELIMINARY CARD

Kickboxing: Regian Eersel def. Brad Riddell via Unanimous Decision

Gina Iniong def. Jenny Huang via Unanimous Decision

Adrian Matheis def. Ming Qiang Lan via Unanimous Decision

Stay tuned right here at MMA Sucka for more news and rumors as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.

The post ONE Championship: Heroes of Honor Results appeared first on MMASucka.com.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: ONE Championship: Heroes of Honor Results