UFC on FOX 29 staff picks
UFC on FOX 29 will be live at 3:30pm ET (12:30pm PT) today, April 14th, beginning on UFC Fight Pass before moving to FOX Sports 1, and then finally to big FOX for the main card. All the action will go down from The Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. As always, the MMASucka team will be giving you their UFC on FOX 29 staff picks. In the main event, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier will square off for the unofficial All-Violence tite at lightweight. The co-main event will see the return of Carlos Condit as he wages war with Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira.
The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAm Belts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, who compiled a record of 118-74 for main card fights.
Staff records following UFC 223: Nurmagomedov vs. Iaquinta
Staff records following UFC 223: Nurmagomedov vs. Iaquinta
Michelle Waterson (14-6) vs. Cortney Casey (7-5)
Jeremy Brand: Waterson via UD
Wesley Riddle: Waterson via UD
Mike Skytte: Casey via UD
Nick Godin: Waterson via UD
Justin Pierrot: Casey via UD
Michael DeSantis: Casey via UD
Jacob Debets: Casey via UD
Ryan Wagner: Casey via UD
Mitchel Banuelos: Waterson via UD
Ed Gallo: Casey via UD
Omar Villagrana: Casey via UD
Staff picking Waterson: 4
Staff picking Casey: 7
Israel Adesanya (12-0) vs. Martin Vettori (12-3-1)
Jeremy Brand: Adesanya via UD
Wesley Riddle: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO
Nick Godin: Vettori via Round 2 Sub
Justin Pierrot: Adesanya via Round 1 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO
Jacob Debets: Adesanya via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Vettori via UD
Mitchel Banuelos: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Adesanya via Round 3 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Adesanya via Round 3 TKO
Staff picking Adesanya: 9
Staff picking Vettori: 2
Carlos Condit (30-11) vs. Alex Oliveira (17-4-1, 2 NC)
Jeremy Brand: Condit via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Oliveira via UD
Mike Skytte: Oliveira via Round 1 TKO
Nick Godin: Condit via Round 3 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Condit via UD
Michael DeSantis: Oliveira via UD
Jacob Debets: Condit via UD
Ryan Wagner:Oliveira via UD
Mitchel Banuelos: Oliveira via UD
Ed Gallo: Condit via R1 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Oliveira via UD
Staff picking Condit: 5
Staff picking Oliveira: 6
Dustin Poirier (22-5, 1 NC) vs. Justin Gaethje (18-1)
Jeremy Brand: Poirier via UD
Wesley Riddle: Poirier via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Gaethje via Round 2 TKO
Nick Godin: Poirier via Round 2 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Gaethje via Round 3 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Poirier via Round 4 TKO
Jacob Debets: Poirier via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Gaethje via Round 3 TKO
Mitchel Banuelos: Poirier via Round 3 TKO
Ed Gallo: Gaethje via Round 2 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Gaethje via Round 3 TKO
Staff picking Poirier: 6
Staff picking Gaethje: 5
