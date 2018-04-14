UFC on FOX 29 staff picks

UFC on FOX 29 will be live at 3:30pm ET (12:30pm PT) today, April 14th, beginning on UFC Fight Pass before moving to FOX Sports 1, and then finally to big FOX for the main card. All the action will go down from The Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. As always, the MMASucka team will be giving you their UFC on FOX 29 staff picks. In the main event, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier will square off for the unofficial All-Violence tite at lightweight. The co-main event will see the return of Carlos Condit as he wages war with Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira.

The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAm Belts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, who compiled a record of 118-74 for main card fights.

Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC 222 below, as well as current records in 2018.

Staff records following UFC 223: Nurmagomedov vs. Iaquinta



—TBD— Michelle Waterson (14-6) vs. Cortney Casey (7-5)

Jeremy Brand: Waterson via UD

Wesley Riddle: Waterson via UD

Mike Skytte: Casey via UD

Nick Godin: Waterson via UD

Justin Pierrot: Casey via UD

Michael DeSantis: Casey via UD

Jacob Debets: Casey via UD

Ryan Wagner: Casey via UD

Mitchel Banuelos: Waterson via UD

Ed Gallo: Casey via UD

Omar Villagrana: Casey via UD

Staff picking Waterson: 4

Staff picking Casey: 7



Israel Adesanya (12-0) vs. Martin Vettori (12-3-1)

Jeremy Brand: Adesanya via UD

Wesley Riddle: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO

Nick Godin: Vettori via Round 2 Sub

Justin Pierrot: Adesanya via Round 1 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO

Jacob Debets: Adesanya via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Vettori via UD

Mitchel Banuelos: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Adesanya via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Adesanya via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Adesanya: 9

Staff picking Vettori: 2

Carlos Condit (30-11) vs. Alex Oliveira (17-4-1, 2 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Condit via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Oliveira via UD

Mike Skytte: Oliveira via Round 1 TKO

Nick Godin: Condit via Round 3 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Condit via UD

Michael DeSantis: Oliveira via UD

Jacob Debets: Condit via UD

Ryan Wagner:Oliveira via UD

Mitchel Banuelos: Oliveira via UD

Ed Gallo: Condit via R1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Oliveira via UD

Staff picking Condit: 5

Staff picking Oliveira: 6

Dustin Poirier (22-5, 1 NC) vs. Justin Gaethje (18-1)

Jeremy Brand: Poirier via UD

Wesley Riddle: Poirier via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Gaethje via Round 2 TKO

Nick Godin: Poirier via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Gaethje via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Poirier via Round 4 TKO

Jacob Debets: Poirier via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Gaethje via Round 3 TKO

Mitchel Banuelos: Poirier via Round 3 TKO

Ed Gallo: Gaethje via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Gaethje via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Poirier: 6

Staff picking Gaethje: 5



