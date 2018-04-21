A six-fight main card, a (too) heavy main event, and some MMASucka predictions are heading our way shortly.

UFC Fight Night 128 will begin later tonight, April 21st, from the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The main event is one to keep your eye on, as top ten lightweights Edson Barboza and Kevin Lee look to rebound with an impressive victory. The bout was anticipated to be contested at 155 pounds with an allotment of one extra pound come weigh-in day. However, Lee missed weight at 157 pounds, seeing this fight moved to a catchweight with Barboza accepting the fight and 20% of Lee’s purse.

The co-main event is equally impressive, seeing a rematch between savvy veterans Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson.

Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC Fight Night 128 below, as well as current records in 2018 (following last week’s UFC on Fox 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje).

Staff Records after UFC on Fox 29 (Poirier vs. Gaethje)

Michael DeSantis: 54-25 Omar Villagrana: 53-26 Mitchell Banuelos: 51-28

4T. Ryan Wagner: 49-30

4T. Wesley Riddle: 49-30 Jeremy Brand: 48-31

7T. Ed Gallo: 46-33

7T. Jason Burgos: 46-25 (missed this event)

9T. Mike Skytte: 44-35

9T. Nick Godin: 44-26 Justin Pierrot: 40-34 Jacob Debets: 39-26

Jim Miller (28-11, 1 NC) vs. Dan Hooker (16-7) — Lightweight

Jeremy Brand: Hooker via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Hooker via Round 2 Submission

Mike Skytte: Miller via UD

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Hooker via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Hooker via UD

Justin Pierrot: N/A

Michael DeSantis: Hooker via UD

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Hooker via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Hooker via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Hooker via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Hooker via UD

Staff picking Miller: 1

Staff picking Hooker: 9

Aljamain Sterling (14-3) vs. Brett Johns (15-0) — Bantamweight

Jeremy Brand: Sterling via UD

Wesley Riddle: Johns via UD

Mike Skytte: Johns via UD

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Sterling via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Sterling via UD

Justin Pierrot: N/A

Michael DeSantis: Sterling via UD

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Sterling via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Sterling via UD

Ed Gallo: Sterling via UD

Omar Villagrana: Johns via UD

Staff picking Sterling: 7

Staff picking Johns: 3

David Branch (21-4) vs. Thiago Santos (17-5) — Middleweight

Jeremy Brand: Santos via UD

Wesley Riddle: Santos via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Santos via Round 2 TKO

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Santos via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Santos via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: N/A

Michael DeSantis: Santos via Round 2 TKO

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Santos via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Santos via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Santos via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Santos via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Branch: 0

Staff picking Santos: 10

Justin Willis (6-1) vs. Chase Sherman (11-4) — Heavyweight

Jeremy Brand: Willis via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Willis via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Sherman via UD

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Sherman via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Willis via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: N/A

Michael DeSantis: Willis via Round 2 TKO

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Willis via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Willis via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Sherman via UD

Omar Villagrana: Sherman via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Sherman: 4

Staff picking Willis: 6

Frankie Edgar (21-6-1) vs. Cub Swanson (25-8) — Featherweight

Jeremy Brand: Swanson via UD

Wesley Riddle: Edgar via UD

Mike Skytte: Swanson via UD

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Swanson via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Edgar via UD

Justin Pierrot: N/A

Michael DeSantis: Edgar via UD

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Edgar via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Swanson via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Swanson via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Edgar via UD

Staff picking Edgar: 5

Staff picking Swanson: 5

Edson Barboza (19-5) vs. Kevin Lee (16-4) — Catchweight, 157 lbs.

Jeremy Brand: Lee via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Lee via Round 2 Submission

Mike Skytte: Barboza via Round 1 TKO

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Barboza via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Barboza via Round 4 TKO

Justin Pierrot: N/A

Michael DeSantis: Lee via Round 3 Submission

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Barboza via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Lee via Round 3 Submission

Ed Gallo: Barboza via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Barboza via UD

Staff picking Barboza: 6

Staff picking Lee: 4

