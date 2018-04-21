A six-fight main card, a (too) heavy main event, and some MMASucka predictions are heading our way shortly.
UFC Fight Night 128 will begin later tonight, April 21st, from the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The main event is one to keep your eye on, as top ten lightweights Edson Barboza and Kevin Lee look to rebound with an impressive victory. The bout was anticipated to be contested at 155 pounds with an allotment of one extra pound come weigh-in day. However, Lee missed weight at 157 pounds, seeing this fight moved to a catchweight with Barboza accepting the fight and 20% of Lee’s purse.
The co-main event is equally impressive, seeing a rematch between savvy veterans Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson.
The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights.
Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC Fight Night 128 below, as well as current records in 2018 (following last week’s UFC on Fox 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje).
Staff Records after UFC on Fox 29 (Poirier vs. Gaethje)
- Michael DeSantis: 54-25
- Omar Villagrana: 53-26
- Mitchell Banuelos: 51-28
4T. Ryan Wagner: 49-30
4T. Wesley Riddle: 49-30
- Jeremy Brand: 48-31
7T. Ed Gallo: 46-33
7T. Jason Burgos: 46-25 (missed this event)
9T. Mike Skytte: 44-35
9T. Nick Godin: 44-26
- Justin Pierrot: 40-34
- Jacob Debets: 39-26
Jim Miller (28-11, 1 NC) vs. Dan Hooker (16-7) — Lightweight
Jeremy Brand: Hooker via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Hooker via Round 2 Submission
Mike Skytte: Miller via UD
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Hooker via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Hooker via UD
Justin Pierrot: N/A
Michael DeSantis: Hooker via UD
Jacob Debets: N/A
Ryan Wagner: Hooker via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Hooker via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Hooker via Round 2 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Hooker via UD
Staff picking Miller: 1
Staff picking Hooker: 9
Aljamain Sterling (14-3) vs. Brett Johns (15-0) — Bantamweight
Jeremy Brand: Sterling via UD
Wesley Riddle: Johns via UD
Mike Skytte: Johns via UD
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Sterling via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Sterling via UD
Justin Pierrot: N/A
Michael DeSantis: Sterling via UD
Jacob Debets: N/A
Ryan Wagner: Sterling via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Sterling via UD
Ed Gallo: Sterling via UD
Omar Villagrana: Johns via UD
Staff picking Sterling: 7
Staff picking Johns: 3
David Branch (21-4) vs. Thiago Santos (17-5) — Middleweight
Jeremy Brand: Santos via UD
Wesley Riddle: Santos via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Santos via Round 2 TKO
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Santos via Round 2 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: Santos via Round 2 TKO
Justin Pierrot: N/A
Michael DeSantis: Santos via Round 2 TKO
Jacob Debets: N/A
Ryan Wagner: Santos via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Santos via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Santos via Round 1 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Santos via Round 3 TKO
Staff picking Branch: 0
Staff picking Santos: 10
Justin Willis (6-1) vs. Chase Sherman (11-4) — Heavyweight
Jeremy Brand: Willis via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Willis via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: Sherman via UD
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Sherman via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Willis via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: N/A
Michael DeSantis: Willis via Round 2 TKO
Jacob Debets: N/A
Ryan Wagner: Willis via Round 1 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Willis via Round 1 TKO
Ed Gallo: Sherman via UD
Omar Villagrana: Sherman via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Sherman: 4
Staff picking Willis: 6
Frankie Edgar (21-6-1) vs. Cub Swanson (25-8) — Featherweight
Jeremy Brand: Swanson via UD
Wesley Riddle: Edgar via UD
Mike Skytte: Swanson via UD
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Swanson via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Edgar via UD
Justin Pierrot: N/A
Michael DeSantis: Edgar via UD
Jacob Debets: N/A
Ryan Wagner: Edgar via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Swanson via Round 1 TKO
Ed Gallo: Swanson via Round 2 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Edgar via UD
Staff picking Edgar: 5
Staff picking Swanson: 5
Edson Barboza (19-5) vs. Kevin Lee (16-4) — Catchweight, 157 lbs.
Jeremy Brand: Lee via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Lee via Round 2 Submission
Mike Skytte: Barboza via Round 1 TKO
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Barboza via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Barboza via Round 4 TKO
Justin Pierrot: N/A
Michael DeSantis: Lee via Round 3 Submission
Jacob Debets: N/A
Ryan Wagner: Barboza via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Lee via Round 3 Submission
Ed Gallo: Barboza via Round 3 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Barboza via UD
Staff picking Barboza: 6
Staff picking Lee: 4
FEATURED IMAGE:
Embed from Getty Images
The post MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 128 staff picks appeared first on MMASucka.com.
View the original article on MMA Sucka: MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 128 staff picks