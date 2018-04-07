BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: (L-R) Opponents Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia and Al Iaquinta face off during the UFC press conference inside Barclays Center on April 6, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC 223 had looks of being the best pay-per-view in a long time, with an original grudge match set between the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov and the 10-fight UFC win streak of Tony Ferguson. Following a freak injury from Ferguson, in came UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway to take on the Russian on one week notice.

Then on Thursday: the Conor McGregor incident. We ALL know how that went.

Followed by weigh-ins the next day (yesterday), where Holloway was pulled by the NYSAC following an unsafe weight cut. This left Nurmagomedov without an opponent, and the UFC frantically searching for a replacement.

Anthony Pettis? NOPE. Failed purse negotiations.

Paul Felder? NOPE. Not a ranked lightweight, therefore not suitable for a title shot.

Kevin Lee? NOPE. Grounded flight in Las Vegas.

Eddie Alvarez? NOPE. Would not have made weight.

And then, there was one: RAGIN’ AL IAQUINTA. And the call was officially made for him to fight in the main event slot in his home state of New York against of one of the greatest lightweights in mixed martial arts history.

Oh yeah: Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the co-main event. Now let’s talk staff picks.

The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights.

Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC 223 below, as well as current records in 2018 (including yesterday’s Bellator event).

Staff records following Bellator 196: Henderson vs. Huerta

Michael DeSantis: 45-21

2. Omar Villagrana: 44-22

3T. Jason Burgos: 41-25

3T. Ryan Wagner: 41-25

3T. Mitchell Banuelos: 41-25

6. Ed Gallo: 40-26

7T. Jeremy Brand: 39-27

7T. Wesley Riddle: 39-27

9. Nick Godin: 37-20 (missed picks for this card)

10. Mike Skytte: 34-32

11. Jacob Debets: 33-24 (missed picks for this card)

12. Justin Pierrot: 33-28 (missed picks for this card)

13. Kyle Dimond: 18-13 (missed picks for this card)

Joe Lauzon (27-15) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (13-3)

Jeremy Brand: Lauzon via Round 2 Submission

Wesley Riddle: Lauzon via Round 2 Submission

Mike Skytte: Lauzon via UD

Nick Godin: Lauzon via UD

Jason Burgos: N/A

Justin Pierrot: Gruetzemacher via UD

Michael DeSantis: Lauzon via Round 1 Submission

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Gruetzemacher via UD

Kyle Dimond: N/A

Mitchell Banuelos: Lauzon via UD

Ed Gallo: Lauzon via Round 1 Submission

Omar Villagrana: Lauzon via UD

Staff picking Lauzon: 8

Staff picking Gruetzemacher: 2

Zabit Magomedsharipov (14-1) vs. Kyle Bochniak (8-2)

Jeremy Brand: Magomedsharipov via Round 3 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Magomedsharipov via Round 3 Submission

Mike Skytte: Magomedsharipov via Round 2 Submission

Nick Godin: Magomedsharipov via Round 1 TKO

Jason Burgos: N/A

Justin Pierrot: Bochniak via SD

Michael DeSantis: Magomedsharipov via Round 2 Submission

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Magomedsharipov via Round 2 Submission

Kyle Dimond: N/A

Mitchell Banuelos: Magomedsharipov via Round 3 TKO

Ed Gallo: Magomedsharipov via Round 2 Submission

Omar Villagrana: Magomedsharipov via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Magomedsharipov: 9

Staff picking Bochniak: 1

Renato Moicano (11-1-1) vs. Calvin Kattar (18-2)

Jeremy Brand: Kattar via UD

Wesley Riddle: Kattar via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte: Moicano via UD

Nick Godin: Kattar via Round 1 TKO

Jason Burgos: Kattar via Round 3 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Kattar via UD

Michael DeSantis: Kattar via UD

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Kattar via UD

Kyle Dimond: N/A

Mitchell Banuelos: Kattar via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Kattar via UD

Omar Villagrana: Kattar via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Moicano: 1

Staff picking Kattar: 10

Rose Namajunas (8-3) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14-1)

Jeremy Brand: Jedrzejczyk via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Jedrzejczyk via UD

Mike Skytte: Namajunas via Round 1 Submission

Nick Godin: Jedrzejczyk via UD

Jason Burgos: Namajunas via UD

Justin Pierrot: Namajunas via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Jedrzejczyk via UD

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Jedrzejczyk via UD

Kyle Dimond: N/A

Mitchell Banuelos: Namajunas via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Jedrzejczyk via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Namajunas via Round 3 Submission

Staff picking Namajunas: 5

Staff picking Jedrzejczyk: 6

Khabib Nurmagomedov (25-0) vs. Al Iaquinta (13-3-1)

Jeremy Brand: Nurmagomedov via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Nurmagomedov via Round 3 Submission

Mike Skytte: Nurmagomedov via UD

Nick Godin: Nurmagomedov via Round 3 TKO

Jason Burgos: Nurmagomedov via Round 4 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Iaquinta via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Nurmagomedov via Round 3 Submission

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Nurmagomedov via Round 2 TKO

Kyle Dimond: N/A

Mitchell Banuelos: Iaquinta via Round 3 TKO

Ed Gallo: Nurmagomedov via UD

Omar Villagrana: Nurmagomedov via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Nurmagomedov: 9

Staff picking Iaquinta: 2

