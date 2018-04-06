According to Ariel Helwani and Brett Okamoto, Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg have been forced out of their fights at UFC 223. Chiesa was expected to face Anthony Pettis while Ray Borg was expected to face Brandon Moreno. This news comes just hours after Conor McGregor stormed media day and attacked a bus containing fighters. He shattered a window by throwing a dolly at it. Broken glass caused cuts to Chiesa’s face and some also got into the eyes of Borg. Chiesa was admitted into the hospital to be treated shortly after the incident. The UFC also pulled Artem Lobov as he was part of McGregor’s group during the incident. This is now three fight cancellations due to the incident earlier this afternoon.

Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg will not fight at UFC 223

Dana White confirmed Michael Chiesa suffered an injury, cuts to the face, and is in the hospital. Artem Lobov has been pulled from UFC 223, per White, as he was apparently part of the crew that stormed the building. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 5, 2018

Borg, on the other hand, was admitted to the hospital later in the evening after experiencing problems with his eyes.

Ray Borg is at a local hospital to get his eyes checked, sources confirm. He was sitting next to Chiesa and glass apparently hit his eye, sources say. Borg going to the hospital first reported by Combate. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2018

Chiesa had hoped to stay on the card, but he was pulled by the commission. He has already taken to Twitter to elaborate on the situation. Plus he has stated he would like the fight rescheduled to take place at UFC 225 in June.

A decision was made by the New York State Athletic Commission to pull me from UFC 223. I’m devastated to say the least. @Showtimepettis I hope to run this match up ASAP, June 9th in your backyard. That’s all I have to say for now. Much love. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) April 6, 2018

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Michael Chiesa, Ray Borg off UFC 223 Due to Injuries