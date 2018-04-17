[embedded content]

Season 1 of Mat Wars ended abruptly, but we are back with the second season and it kicks off with a bang. On this episode, we invade Portland for Submission Underground 7 (SUG 7).

This season is entitled ‘King of the Mat,’ as the winner will move on and be known as the new king. Another new rule is the coin flip. To start the match, the challenger will flip a coin to determine whether the match is gi or no gi.

On Guard BJJ’s Matt Kwan is the king to start the show, but who knows who will prevail following the match.

However, this episode is a little different, and a little longer. The Mat Wars team makes the trek down to Portland, Oregon for Submission Underground 7 (SUG 7), as Kwan will compete in the 8-man brown belt tournament for a shot at $1,000.

