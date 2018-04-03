Season 1 of Mat Wars ended abruptly, but we are back with the second season and it kicks off with a bang.

[embedded content]

This season is entitled ‘King of the Mat,’ as the winner will move on and be known as the new king. Another new rule is the coin flip. To start the match, the challenger will flip a coin to determine whether the match is gi or no gi.

On Guard BJJ’s Matt Kwan is the king to start the show, but who knows who will prevail following the match. Kwan has home field advantage in the third episode of the second season and takes on the entire Mat Wars media team, Jeremy Brand, JP Lasaleta, Matthew Serjeant and Victor Totten.

