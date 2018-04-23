The vacant featherweight championship will be on the line in July when Marcin Wrzosek and Kleber Koike Erbst face-off yet again at KSW 44.

KSW announced the bout on Monday.

The pair first met last year at the historic KSW 39 event and in front of 57,766 fans in Poland. It was Erbst who walked away with the belt around his waist following a decision victory.

However, in what was scheduled to be his first defense in December, Erbst missed weight thus relinquishing the belt. The fight with Artur Sowinski still went ahead and the submission expert scored the win with a rear naked choke in the third round but was not eligible to hold onto the title.

Fighting out of Japan, Kleber Koike Erbst (23-4-1) is a submission Ace who has only lost one fight since 2009, holding a record of 19-1-1 since then. Erbst holds nineteen submission wins to his name, including stoppages against Miguel Torres, Yusuke Yachi, Albert Cheng, Anzor Azhiev, and George Hickman.

One of the most exciting featherweights in the world; Marcin Wrzosek (13-4) is one of just two people who Erbst could not finish despite winning on the scorecards. After making a name for himself on the regional scene in Poland and the UK, “The Polish Zombie” was featured on TUF 22. While on the show he defeated Djamil Chan, Tom Gallicchio, and David Teymur. All before losing to Saul Rogers.

In his first official UFC bout, Wrzosek lost a controversial split decision to Julian Erosa. Five months later he joined the KSW roster, defeating Filip Wolanski in KSW 35’s Fight of the Night. This earned him a title fight against defending champion Artur Sowinski, and his relentless pressure allowed him to score the TKO win to become the new champion. After losing the strap his next outing again Kleber Koike Erbst, he returned in December of 2017. Defeating Roman Szymanski in yet another Fight of the Night at KSW 41.

Frustrated with his first fight against Erbst, Wrzosek is very determined to get the title back.

“The outcome of our first fight is something I think about every day,” stated Wrzosek. “This time I’m going to be ready for everything that Kleber will bring to the table. I’m not going to let him make a boring fight again and I will do my best to finish him in spectacular fashion. I want that belt back on my shoulder and once again prove who the best featherweight in KSW actually is.”

It is worth noting; KSW recently adopted the five-round rule for title fights. Prior to this, title fights were only a regular three rounds. This could very well play a factor in the rematch.

Expected to take place on June 9, live from the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland, this bout joins two heavyweight fights on the current KSW 44 card.

Polish juggernauts clash when Mariusz Pudzianowski faces former champion Karol Bedorf. Another former strongman will also be featured when Tomasz Oswiecinski welcomes Bosnian fitness model Erko Jun to the cage in a classic freakshow.

More bouts should be announced in the coming days.

