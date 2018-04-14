KSW 43 Results

KSW returns to the beautiful Hala Stulecia in Wroclaw, Poland for a loaded fight card today. Check out full KSW 43 Results below!

In just his third professional fight, Wroclaw’s Olympic hero, Damian Janikowski, gets headlining duties for the first time. He takes on former EFC Worldwide and BAMMA title-holder; Yannick Bahati.

The co-main event sees newly crowned welterweight king, Roberto “RoboCop” Soldic, look to defend his strap against two-division EFC Worldwide champion Dricus Du Plessis.

Also, in a battle to determine who wins the vacant heavyweight title; Michal Andryszak looks to make it seven-straight wins in the first round when he takes on UFC, Bellator veteran Phil De Fries.

The card will also feature a slew of prospects, as well as former title-challenger Norman Parke, and former featherweight champion Artur Sowinski.

Check out the full card below. This will be updated with live results as the event progresses in real time. Be sure to buy the iPPV at KSWTV.com!

Roberto Soldic vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Damian Janikowski vs. Yannick Bahati

Michal Andryszak vs. Phil De Fries

Michal Michalski vs. David Zawada

Artur Sowinski vs. Salahdine Parnasse

Lukasz Chlewicki vs. Norman Parke

Kamil Selwa vs. Antun Racic

Maciej Kazieczko vs. Maciej Kalicinski

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: KSW 43 – Results