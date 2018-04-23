Julia Budd’s second title defense will be against dangerous Brazilian Talita Nogueira at Bellator 202! The previously reported bout between Michael McDonald and Eduardo Dantas takes co-main event duty.

Bellator MMA confirmed the bouts on Monday through a press release.

Julia “The Jewel” Budd (11-2) enters the contest looking to make the second defense of her women’s featherweight title. She defeated MMA veteran Marloes Coenen to become the first 145-pound female champion in the promotion’s history. A few months later, Budd made the first defense of the title in December of 2017 by defeating Arlene Blencowe via narrow split decision.

A winner of nine-straight, the champion is known primarily for her wrestling. However, the British Columbia native is the only person to ever defeat Gina Carano in muay-thai competition. Budd has not lost since a 2011 loss to a streaking Ronda Rousey in Strikeforce. This was after rebounding from a quick TKO loss to Amanda Nunes by defeating Germaine de Randamie.

Talita “Treta” Nogueira (7-0) was a feared BJJ champion prior to becoming a hot prospect in the world of MMA. She signed with Bellator MMA in 2015 after a dominant 6-0 run on the Brazilian regional scene.

After signing, Nogueira was actually scheduled to fight Julia Budd way back in February of 2015, but the bout was scrapped after Nogueira injured her knee. The knee injury kept her out of action for nearly two years, where she missed weight for her scheduled bout against Marloes Coenen at Bellator 163. That bout was also scrapped, but the string of bad luck somehow continues for “Treta.”

She was finally well enough to make her debut at Bellator 183 in August of 2017, but an injury to her opponent this time – Gabrielle Holloway – made it look as if yet another fight was going to get scrapped for the Brazilian. Fortunately, Invicta FC veteran Amanda Bell stepped up. Talita Nogueira steamrolled her and immediately became a highly-intriguing fight for anybody in the division.

Bellator 202 is scheduled to take place on July 13, live from the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

The two main events are the only bouts announced for the show as of writing but expect more announcements in the coming weeks.

Women’s Featherweight Championship:

Julia Budd vs. Talita Nogueira

Bantamweight Title-Eliminator:

Eduardo Dantas vs. Michael McDonald

